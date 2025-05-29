Disney Doubles Down on Unique Presidential Attraction Amid Trump Makeover

One of Disney World’s most “presidential” experiences has been extended.

Walt Disney World has confirmed that Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors has been extended through Spring 2026. The exhibit, created by former U.S. President George W. Bush, debuted last summer at EPCOT and was originally intended to be a limited-time experience. However, guests will now have quite a bit more time to enjoy this incredibly unique exhibit during their Walt Disney World vacations.

Portraits of Courage is a collection of oil paintings created by George W. Bush and honors more than 60 real-life veterans. The exhibit is located inside The American Adventure, part of EPCOT’s World Showcase.

“I am grateful these portraits of our nation’s service members, painted by their former Commander-in-Chief, will continue to be available for guests to view at the American Adventure Pavilion at Disney’s EPCOT,” said Jason Galui, Director of Veterans and Military Families at the George W. Bush Institute.

“Sharing veterans’ stories reminds all of us of their incredible courage, sacrifice, and resilience in defense of our nation – and of their continued contributions to our communities beyond their time in uniform.”

American history is a crucial piece of Walt Disney World and was very important to Walt Disney himself. Walt loved American history and was fascinated with real-life leaders like Abraham Lincoln. This love of history is why so many historical figures and experiences can be found in the parks, with classic attractions like Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln and The Hall of Presidents entertaining and educating guests for decades. Portraits of Courage was new for Walt Disney World back in 2024, but first premiered at the George W. Bush Presidential Center on the SMU campus in Texas in 2017.

“We are thrilled Portraits of Courage will be on display for EPCOT visitors to experience this year,” said Ken Hersh, President and CEO of the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

“My hope is that those who have the opportunity to see this special exhibit will also remember the leadership, service, and sacrifice behind each of the heroes painted and the unique challenges our service members and their families face when transitioning out of the military.”

This extension comes as Disney World’s other America-centric attraction, The Hall of Presidents, remains closed. Each and every U.S. president has received their own animatronic inside the attraction, with fans assuming Disney is working to shift focus back onto President Donald J. Trump for his second term.

However, Trump already had his own animatronic, leaving some fans to speculate what The Hall of Presidents may actually look like once it returns. Some rumors have even claimed that The Hall of Presidents may not reopen due to how divisive and divided America’s political system has become. However, Disney World has stated the presidential attraction will reopen sometime in 2025.

Lots of things are changing inside Disney World’s four theme parks, though EPCOT is probably the least exciting of the bunch to talk about. While EPCOT is set to receive a new lounge/bar this year, the park wrapped up its multi-year transformation project last year. This isn’t to say that EPCOT isn’t still exciting or won’t get some upgrades, it’s just that a lot more is happening at the other parks.

Magic Kingdom is set to receive some of the biggest changes. Work is now underway on bringing the world of Pixar’s Cars franchise to life inside Magic Kingdom’s Frontierland. Similar to Radiator Springs Racers at Disneyland in California, this new Cars project will allow guests to race against each other, this time in an off-roading setting.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom is also seeing some big changes. Earlier this year, a chunk of the park’s DinoLand U.S.A. closed forever. The rest of the prehistoric area will close in 2026 to make way for the park’s new South American-inspired expansion. This upcoming land will feature several new attractions, one of which will be based on Encanto.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios will also eventually be home to a brand new land, one based on Monsters Inc. Monstropolis, the ficitonal city seen in the classic animated film, will take over the park’s Muppets Courtyard area. This new Monsters Inc.-themed land will feature several new attractions, with one of the most exciting new rides being a suspended roller coaster. Muppets Courtyard, which includes Muppet*Vision 3D and PizzeRizzo, will close on June 8.

What upcoming Disney World expansion are you most excited for?