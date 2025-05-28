Large Crowds Take Over Disneyland in Unprecedented Mid-Week Rush

On Tuesday, several Disneyland Resort guests shared their experiences with unprecedented crowds at the Southern California theme park destination. The chaos came less than two weeks after the start of the Disneyland70 celebrations at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Disneyland Resort’s birthday isn’t until July 17, but the Disneyland70 festivities officially kicked off on May 16, 2025. Guests are already enjoying themed food and beverages, exclusive merchandise, decorations, and new and returning entertainment offerings throughout Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

As part of the 70th-anniversary festivities, Disneyland Park introduced the “Celebrate Happiness” cavalcade starring Duffy, ShellieMay, and friends, as well as the “Tapestry of Happiness” nighttime projection show and two Coco (2017) dolls on “it’s a small world.” The original Southern California Disney park also brought back the “Paint the Night” electrical parade and the Wondrous Journeys fireworks.

For its part, Disney California Adventure Park introduced Disneyland70-themed updates to the Toy Story Midway Mania! attraction and the interactive “World of Color Happiness” nighttime show. The “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration” parade also made its return.

Just days after the start of the celebration, Disneyland Resort is seeing abnormal crowd levels for mid-week in May. On Tuesday, multiple Disney Park guests shared videos detailing the dense crowds at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

One TikToker, @ayy.ariannaaa, showed off a packed Main Street, U.S.A., and said she “didn’t even get on a ride” the whole day:

@brazzledazzledad also shared his experience seeing “insane” crowds at Disneyland Park when he arrived to pick up a complimentary “Paint the Night” themed poster exclusively for Magic Key Pass holders:

“I honestly am in disbelief how insanely crowded it is today on a random Tuesday afternoon,” the Disney Park guest said. “…Don’t these people have jobs?”

Crowds are expected to worsen this summer with the addition of the final Disneyland70 offerings on Disneyland Resort’s actual birthday. On July 17, a new song verse written by the Sherman brothers will debut on “it’s a small world”, and the “Walt Disney – A Magical Life” show will premiere at the Main Street Opera House. The show will feature the first-ever Walt Disney animatronic with several artifacts from the Walt Disney Archives in the lobby. After its initial run, the audio-animatronic show will alternate with Great Moments With Mr. Lincoln.

Haven’t experienced the Disneyland70 fun yet? Don’t worry! The celebration continues through summer 2026.

When is the best time of year to visit Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments!