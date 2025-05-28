Disney Officially Demolished a Fan-Favorite Spot Inside Magic Kingdom

If you’ve walked through Tomorrowland at Magic Kingdom lately, you might’ve noticed the future is looking a whole lot different.

For years, this corner of the park has balanced retro charm with sci-fi wonder, but Disney is making some bold moves to revamp the land from top to bottom. And let’s just say, not everything from the past is sticking around for the ride into the future.

This massive refresh really kicked into gear with the opening of TRON Lightcycle / Run back in April 2023. That attraction didn’t just bring a new thrill—it brought a whole new vibe. With its sleek architecture, glowing blue accents, and high-speed action, it ushered in the start of Tomorrowland’s transformation. The area began shedding some of its more outdated features in favor of a unified, modern aesthetic.

Fast forward to 2025, and the updates haven’t stopped. Astro Orbiter has been a big part of the makeover. After months of refurbishment, its towering central column is now back in place, complete with the iconic golden orb and gleaming silver spire. While the rockets themselves haven’t returned just yet, Disney is actively working on the arms, and test runs could be happening very soon. The ride is still listed as closed through mid-July, but hopes are high for a summer reopening.

Then there’s Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin, which is set to close this August for a massive overhaul that will run into 2026. We’re not just talking about paint and polish—this update includes entirely new ride vehicles, improved blasters with better aim and feedback, and a new character named Buddy to guide you through the mission. Even the scoring and target systems are getting a high-tech upgrade. It’s clear that Disney isn’t holding back when it comes to bringing Tomorrowland into a new era.

But the biggest visual change yet? That would be the demolition of a familiar little corner—the Cool Ship refreshment kiosk.

What’s Happening at Cool Ship?

Cool Ship, the beloved snack stand tucked near the entrance to Space Mountain, is completely gone. And we don’t mean it’s under a tarp or behind a few temporary walls—we’re talking full demolition. The entire foundation has been torn up, exposing a big dirt pit where the structure once stood. A large excavator is still on-site, surrounded by piles of busted concrete. Two rectangular trenches now lead out from the center of the area, possibly hinting at rerouted utilities or a new layout entirely.

Cool Ship officially closed back in mid-May for refurbishment, and Disney has stated that it’s “temporarily closed” and expected to return later this year. But given the extent of the demolition, there’s a real possibility we’ll see an updated version—maybe even a completely reimagined kiosk.

In its previous form, Cool Ship offered a lineup of drinks, popcorn, and ice cream novelties. It was also known for its Cool Scanner—a refreshing mist sprayer that offered a welcome blast of cool air on hot Florida days. Oh, and Disney fans love to speculate that the red spaceship perched on top of the kiosk was actually a leftover prop from

, although that’s never been confirmed. The ship itself was refurbished in 2021, but now its future seems uncertain.

In the meantime, guests can still grab snacks nearby at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies or The Lunching Pad.

Tomorrowland’s Future Is Taking Shape

It’s not just about aesthetics or new characters—Tomorrowland’s entire feel is changing. The land is getting a streamlined, tech-forward identity that matches the sleekness of TRON while still nodding to its classic space-age roots. From spinning rockets to interactive blaster battles and now a complete tear-down at Cool Ship, the land is shedding its patchwork vibe in favor of a more cohesive, forward-looking future.

There’s still no official word on what’s replacing Cool Ship or if it’ll be rebuilt exactly the same. But based on how Disney is treating the rest of Tomorrowland, don’t be surprised if it comes back with a fresh design, updated menu, and maybe even a few new surprises.

One thing’s for sure—Tomorrowland as we knew it is being left behind. And honestly? That might be exactly what it needs to become the futuristic hub it was always meant to be.