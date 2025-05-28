Disneyland Is Celebrating Pride Month Early This Year!

Disneyland Resort kicked off its Pride Month celebrations a bit early this year, installing a fan-favorite rainbow display a few days before the party begins.

Earlier this year, Disneyland Resort announced that it would bring back the Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event on June 16 and June 18, 2025. The event includes shorter lines for popular attractions, themed photo-ops (with free PhotoPass downloads), and exclusive entertainment.

Disney characters don rainbow, Pride-themed attire for meet and greets and special performances like the “Welcome Pride Cavalcade,” “Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Fireworks – WELCOME!,” and the Pride Musical Celebration.

This family-friendly event includes admission to Disneyland Park beginning at 6:00 p.m., with official event festivities from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets cost $169 per guest (aged 3+) and are available now. Exclusive merchandise and themed food and beverages will be available for purchase throughout Disneyland Park.

If you can’t attend Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite, there’s still plenty of Pride Month fun to be had at Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park. Decorations celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community will appear throughout Disneyland Resort, and select merchandise locations will sell Pride merchandise.

A few days ago, one of the most popular Pride Month decorations appeared overnight. The rainbow Mickey Mouse topiary, which doubles as the perfect photo op, was installed in the Downtown Disney District earlier this month. @DisneyScoopGuy shared these photos of the display on X (formerly known as Twitter):

The pride month floral display was put up in Downtown Disney overnight!

“Celebrate diversity and inclusion at the Disneyland Resort with a Downtown Disney District installation inspired by Colombian floral arrangements called silletas (see-yeh-tahs),” a sign near the topiary reads.

“This silleta honors the Disneyland Resort PRIDE BERG, which fosters an environment where all LGBTQIA+ cast members feel encouraged to be their true, authentic selves. The Disney PRIDE BERG advocates, celebrates, and educates on behalf of their community, fostering a culture of authenticity and inclusivity.”

Check out this Pride Month topiary in the Downtown Disney District and other decorations throughout the Southern California Disney parks from now until at least June 30, 2025!

