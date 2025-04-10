Disney To Celebrate Pride This Summer, Despite Political Turmoil

Disneyland Resort has officially confirmed that it will bring back its Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite event this June, and tickets will be available soon.

Despite political attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies by President Donald Trump and other Republicans, Disneyland Resort is standing firm on its commitment to an event that “recognizes and embraces the LGBTQIA+ community.” This comes weeks after The Walt Disney Company board advised shareholders not to vote for a proposition that would’ve removed Disney from a Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index (CEI).

Even after removing some DEI pages from its website in February and sunsetting the “Reimagine Tomorrow” campaign, which drew attention to diversity in storytelling, Disney advised shareholders to vote against pulling out of the CEI. The proposal, which called out so-called “gender ideology,” claimed that Disney was doing the “political bidding” of LGBTQIA+ non-profits like GLAAD and The Trevor Project. Ultimately, the proposal failed.

Now, Disneyland Resort is standing firm on its annual Pride event, Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite. This event will return to Disneyland Park on June 16 and June 18, 2025, from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Tickets include admission to Disneyland Park from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. before the park closes to day guests.

Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite includes shorter waits for attractions, photo-ops (with free Disney PhotoPass downloads!), and special entertainment like the “Welcome Pride Cavalcade,” “Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite Fireworks – WELCOME!,” and the Pride Musical Celebration. Guests can pose for photos with classic Disney characters in Pride-themed outfits and rare characters that normally don’t appear at Disneyland Park. Special merchandise and limited-edition treats are also available for purchase.

Tickets for Disneyland After Dark: Pride Nite cost $169 per guest (aged 3+). Magic Key holders can purchase tickets beginning April 16, 2025. The general public can buy tickets on April 17, no earlier than 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Check out Disneyland Resort’s website for more details and other Disneyland After Dark events, like 90s Nite and Star Wars Nite.

