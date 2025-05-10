Major Update Coming to Hollywood Studios — And It’ll Surprise Even the Most Loyal Disney Fans

It’s been nearly five years since the curtain closed on one of Disney’s longest-running stage shows — and fans were left wondering if Ariel’s voice had been silenced forever at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. With countless rumors swirling and the stage sitting dark for years, many had given up hope. But now, something magical is surfacing beneath the waves.

As Walt Disney World prepares for a summer of change, eagle-eyed fans noticed a curious update inside the My Disney Experience app — one that hints at a brand-new experience tied to a classic Disney princess. What does this subtle shift in the app really mean, and how could it change the way guests experience live entertainment in the parks moving forward?

Let’s dive into what Disney’s quietly been preparing — and why it matters more than you might think.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios: A Major Shift Beneath the Surface

Since the introduction (and eventual overhaul) of the controversial Genie+ system, Disney’s approach to line-skipping and show access has undergone a transformation. Now branded as Lightning Lane Premier Pass and Lightning Lane Multi Pass, the service continues to evolve as new attractions join the lineup.

One of the most exciting — and perhaps understated — changes recently happened inside the My Disney Experience app, where the Lightning Lane logo has now appeared next to The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, an all-new stage production premiering at Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27, 2025.

This reimagined version of the beloved 1989 animated classic will likely be available via both Multi Pass and Premier Pass options. Its exclusion from the Single Pass tier hints that Disney expects manageable crowds, rather than “E-Ticket” thrill-ride levels of demand.

A New Era for Ariel and Friends

Replacing the beloved (but outdated) Voyage of the Little Mermaid, which never reopened following the pandemic, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure promises to make a splash with modern updates. The new show features:

Bold new set designs

Immersive visual effects

A refreshed narrative flow

And of course, classic songs like Part of Your World, Kiss the Girl, and Poor Unfortunate Souls

The updated experience marks a noticeable step forward in how Disney handles stage entertainment — blending nostalgia with next-generation technology to immerse fans in the magic like never before.

It’s more than just a show. It’s a signal that Disney is investing in theatrical experiences again — something many feared was a thing of the past in the wake of COVID-19 shutdowns and shifting company priorities.

What to Expect on Opening Day

According to the latest updates in the My Disney Experience app, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure will operate from 9:15 a.m. to 7:15 p.m. on its debut day. While exact showtimes aren’t posted yet, the broad operating window and absence of time slots suggest it may function as a continuous or frequently-loading experience, much like its predecessor.

This operational approach could allow more guests to enjoy the performance with shorter waits and increased flexibility — a welcome shift for families juggling multiple attractions across the park. With Lightning Lane access integrated from day one, this attraction becomes part of a growing list of entertainment options that cater to guests who value both convenience and immersion.

Disney didn’t announce this through a press release or social media campaign. Instead, the reveal happened through subtle app updates — a method that reflects the company’s current communication style: test, tweak, and roll out gradually. It also speaks to a new level of interactivity with guests, where those who stay alert and engaged are the first to uncover what’s new.

So, Is This the Start of Disney’s Stage Show Renaissance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios?

But there’s an undercurrent worth noting: By assigning Lightning Lane status to this new show, Disney is signaling that its stage productions are no longer just passive experiences — they’re premium content worth planning for.

With theme park attendance continuing to surge and new attractions on the horizon, this could mark the beginning of a broader push to revitalize live entertainment at Disney World, which has taken a backseat to thrill rides and intellectual property integrations in recent years.

As Disney World continues to evolve, “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” offers more than just a nostalgic retelling — it’s a reminder that live performance still has a place in the Most Magical Place on Earth. Whether you’re booking a Premier Pass to skip the lines or planning to sing along with Ariel from the front row, one thing’s for sure: the magic under the sea is ready to rise again — and this time, it’s louder, bolder, and more dazzling than ever before.

Are more classic shows next in line for a 21st-century makeover? If this update is any sign, the tide may be turning.