Disney Unexpectedly Retires The Little Mermaid from Theme Park

As of today, the iconic marquee for Voyage of the Little Mermaid has been completely removed, marking a significant milestone in the transformation of this classic attraction. Disney is gearing up for the debut of an all-new show, The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure, set to premiere this summer.

Originally slated to open sooner, the show’s debut was delayed, with Disney using the additional time to fine-tune what promises to be an immersive and magical experience.

According to Disney, the new production will feature “stunning new set pieces, cutting-edge effects, and a bold new design that captures Ariel’s imagination and emotions through her unique view of the world around her.” This updated show will stay faithful to the animated classic, with highlights like the beloved Kiss the Girl sequence.

In preparation for the new show, work began in October 2024 with Disney announcing updates to the building exterior. Until now, there were few visible signs of change, but the removal of the marquee signals the start of a new era for Ariel fans.

Saying Goodbye to the Voyage Sign

The previous marquee was a fan favorite, featuring 3D depictions of Ariel, Flounder, and Sebastian set against an underwater-themed backdrop. Iconic characters like Ursula and King Triton were also represented as flat illustrations, creating a whimsical introduction to the attraction.

With the marquee now gone, Disney is paving the way for a new design that will welcome guests to the revamped show. The transformation is part of Disney’s ongoing efforts to refresh its attractions while retaining the heart of what makes them magical.

The Little Mermaid and Disney’s “Woke” Controversy

While excitement builds for the upcoming show, Disney has faced criticism from some who accuse the company of embracing “woke” ideals in its recent projects. The live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, released in 2023, was at the center of heated debates over casting and creative decisions.

The film, directed by Rob Marshall, featured Halle Bailey as Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula. Despite Bailey’s critically acclaimed performance and the film’s positive reception, it sparked backlash online, with the hashtag #NotMyAriel trending as some fans opposed the casting of a Black actress for the traditionally white character.

Despite the controversy, the live-action Little Mermaid exceeded expectations. It outperformed its animated predecessor and broke streaming records on Disney+, becoming the platform’s most-watched premiere since Hocus Pocus 2.

This isn’t the first time Disney has faced backlash for modernizing its classic tales. The upcoming live-action Snow White adaptation has also drawn criticism for significant changes to the original story, including the absence of dwarfs and the reimagining of Snow White as a more independent leader.

Starring Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the film has been polarizing even before its release.

A Bold New Era for The Little Mermaid

Despite the challenges, Disney continues to innovate and reimagine its classics for new generations. The upcoming The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure represents a bridge between nostalgia and modernization, celebrating the timeless charm of Ariel’s story while incorporating state-of-the-art technology and design.

With the removal of the old marquee and work visibly progressing on the building, excitement is growing for the summer debut. While some may still debate Disney’s evolving creative choices, fans of all ages can look forward to a show that promises to deliver all the heart, music, and magic that defines The Little Mermaid.

Stay tuned for updates as Disney announces an official opening date for The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure later this year.