Disney Takes a Hit as Millions of Canadians Cancel U.S. Vacations

Earlier this year, countless Canadians threatened to cancel their Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort vacations after U.S. President Donald Trump heightened political tensions with America’s neighbor to the North. The United States is now seeing the repercussions of Trump’s words and actions.

Shortly after returning to the White House, President Trump vowed to enact harsh tariffs on Canada, threatening what had previously been a strong trade partnership. In February, he even threatened to annex Canada as the “51st state,” which Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warned was a “real” threat. Trudeau urged Canadians to “Choose Canada” for summer vacations this year.

Nevertheless, Trump recently told NBC’s Meet the Press that he would discuss annexation plans in a meeting with newly elected Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. For his part, Carney echoed his predecessor, telling the president that his country is “not for sale.”

Amid the political conflict, Canadians have taken to social media, vowing to keep their families out of the United States.

“We canceled our 2 week trip – no way do we feel safe and no way are we supporting the horrible policies of the country,” u/ninjasonganddance wrote on Reddit.

“We have been considering a trip to California for December, and even though they’re a blue state, it doesn’t feel right to give money to the US with everything that’s happening (the crappy dollar, threats of 51st state, tariffs, mango mussolini…),” said u/Certain_Hippo_3046. “Considering going back to Japan instead, since the dollar and yen are pretty par.”

The numbers don’t lie. Months into the heightened tensions, far fewer Canadians are visiting the United States.

According to a recent report from MLive, the number of Canadians returning to Canada by car at the Michigan border dropped by 1.5 million in March. That drop marked the third consecutive month of fewer Canadians visiting the United States on average.

And those numbers are just from the Michigan border. Millions of other Canadians aren’t crossing into several other border states or flying into U.S. airports. As some of the most popular American vacation destinations, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort are undoubtedly impacted by the travel boycott.

The Walt Disney Company hasn’t said whether fewer Canadians have visited the United States Disney parks this year.

Are you a Canadian who canceled your Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort vacation? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!