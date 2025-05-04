Disneyland Offers Hotel Deal at New San Francisco Location

Disney is offering exclusive hotel package deals to guests in California, but not in Anaheim… Here’s the scoop.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is a hotspot for Disney history enthusiasts in San Francisco, California. Located in the scenic Presidio district, the museum displays early Mickey Mouse and other animation drawings, animatronic models, a model of Disneyland Resort, and several interactive music and art exhibits. From May 22 to September 7, the museum will offer a temporary exhibit on one of the most influential artists behind “it’s a small world”: Mary Blair.

Now, Walt Disney Family Museum guests can get exclusive deals on some of the most luxurious hotels in the Presidio. Presidio Lodging is now offering vacation packages at two of its San Francisco locations, the Inn at the Presidio and the Lodge at the Presidio. Packages include the cost of a hotel room, two tickets to The Walt Disney Family Museum, and a museum souvenir.

The Lodge at the Presidio is a renovated historic boutique hotel located on the Main Post of the Presidio. It’s the closest hotel to the Golden Gate Bridge, giving guests the perfect view of the bridge and the San Francisco skyline.

The Inn at the Presidio is comprised of several renovated U.S. Army base buildings, including Pershing Hall, an elegant home for bachelor officers, and Funston House, a renovated officer’s home that feels hidden in a small forest just steps from the city.

Vacation packages through Presidio Lodging and The Walt Disney Family Museum start at $499, and blockout dates may apply during busy seasons. This travel package isn’t available on Mondays or Tuesdays. Check the official website for booking information.

The Walt Disney Family Museum is open every Thursday through Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with the last entry at 4:30 p.m. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors (65+) and students (with valid ID), and $15 for children aged 6 to 17. Children five and under and U.S. military personnel receive free admission to the museum.

Have you visited The Walt Disney Family Museum? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!