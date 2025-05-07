Disney Parade Stopped After “Entitled” Family Walked in Front of Float

A video from Disneyland Resort recently went viral on TikTok, showing what a Disney Park guest describes as an “entitled” family interrupting a parade on Main Street, U.S.A. Disney cast members had to intervene to protect the family, who many Disney Parks fans found too cute to be upset with!

This week, TikTok user @keri.bestdayevervacays shared this video of a family of Disney ducks walking in front of the Magic Happens Parade at Disneyland Park. The Disney Park guest joked that the family had “no regard for anyone else.”

“They showed up. Took over. Blocked the entire parade,” the TikToker wrote. “Even cast members had to step in and gently guide them along. I’ve never seen entitlement so bold… or so adorable.”

In the video, a Coco (2017) float and several performers stop in front of thousands of spectators on Main Street, U.S.A. Dancers, puppeteers, and Disney characters continue entertaining guests as a mother duck guides her ducklings directly into the path of the oncoming parade.

Luckily, Disney cast members have plenty of experience with the famous duck residents of Disneyland Resort, so they were quick to respond. The video shows a few Disney cast members gently guiding the mother duck and her babies to the sidewalk and, eventually, a fenced-off grassy area. Every duckling made it safely, and the Magic Happens Parade continued down Main Street, U.S.A.

Disney Parks fans were obsessed with this video, and the ducks that make The Happiest Place on Earth their home. It amassed more than ten thousand likes and comments.

“Show up late and expect to have front row seating,” @atate20093 joked.

“You got it wrong…,” said @sincerelyliu. “It’s more the parade was blocking their way.”

Ducks and other wildlife have lived at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort for decades. When visiting the Disney parks, keep a safe distance from their animal residents, and never feed them.

