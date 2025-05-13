Disney Character Nearly Decapitated in Magic Kingdom After Costume Malfunction

A Walt Disney World Resort character was partially decapitated in front of Disney Park guests. The incident occurred during the character’s first-ever appearance at Magic Kingdom Park.

Earlier this month, Walt Disney World Resort announced that the reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree character, Romeo McGrowl, would finally appear as a walk-around character at the Magic Kingdom. Guests can find him roaming Frontierland with his fellow performers, including Big Al, Wendell, and Shaker.

Romeo McGrowl was the only Country Bear Jamboree character given a new name when Walt Disney Imagineers refreshed the attraction in 2024. Formerly known as Liver Lips McGrowl, Disney decided to change the bear’s name due to its offensive association with those struggling with substance abuse.

When the Country Bear Musical Jamboree premiered last July, all the bears debuted new costumes and performances of Western versions of beloved Disney and Pixar songs. Big Al, Shaker, and Wendell began roaming Frontierland, greeting guests in their new costumes. But Romeo McGrowl, who used to meet and greet under his old name, was nowhere to be seen.

That all changed on May 11, when Romeo McGrowl made his grand debut at Magic Kingdom Park. The reimagined Disney character was scheduled to appear alongside Big Al at 9:15, but the pair didn’t show up until 9:30. When the bears finally walked into Frontierland, guests noticed something was wrong with Romeo McGrowl.

In an Instagram video from @fantasylandnewsblog, Romeo McGrowl’s headpiece is clearly falling out of his costume shirt. The head repeatedly bobs to the side, and the Disney character performer reaches up to fix it multiple times. Eventually, the character attendant appeared to notice the wardrobe malfunction.

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The character attendant rushed Romeo McGrowl backstage to fix his wardrobe malfunction. The character eventually returned to Frontierland to roam and greet Disney Park guests.

Unlike some characters, the Country Bears don’t have set meet-and-greet locations or Disney PhotoPass photographers. The bears roam Frontierland freely during their set times, so you won’t be able to get in line for a photo or autograph. Have your camera and autograph book ready, but be prepared to come back later if the characters leave before you have the chance to say hello. Check the My Disney Experience app for their scheduled appearances!

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