If you’ve noticed something off about Disney pin trading lately, you’re not alone. A growing number of Disney World pin traders are realizing that many of the pins on cast member lanyards and boards might not be the real deal. From weird colors to sloppy designs, fake pins—often called scrappers—are popping up everywhere. And fans are starting to speak up.

On Reddit, one user put it bluntly: “90% of pins at trading stations in the parks are fakes.” While that number isn’t official, the consensus is clear: counterfeit pins are way more common than most casual traders realize. And when you’re spending time (and real money) trading, that can be frustrating.

Fake Disney pins are usually factory rejects or unauthorized copies that make their way into the parks via bulk resale sites. They might look okay at first glance, but once you know what to look for, they’re pretty easy to spot. The problem is, Disney doesn’t actively weed them out (although if you chat to a cast member with knowledge on the hobby, they’ll usually discreetly point you towards the real pins over the fakes). That leaves it up to guests to do their own detective work.

Whether you’re just getting into pin trading or you’re a longtime collector who wants to avoid adding a scrapper to your stash, here are some key ways to tell if a Disney pin is fake.

1. Sloppy Enamel or Textured Surfaces

An authentic pin from Disney will have a smooth, polished enamel that sits flush with the metal. Fakes often have sunken or uneven enamel. Some even feel bumpy to the touch. If a pin looks like someone rushed it out of the oven, it’s probably not legit. Feel the surface. It should be slick, not gritty.

2. Strange Colors and Fuzzy Lines

If the colors look wrong or the outlines are fuzzy, trust your instincts. Maybe Mickey’s gloves are off-white instead of bright white, or Elsa’s dress is the wrong shade of blue. A lot of scrappers get the general design right, but fail when it comes to quality control. Blurry eyes, bleeding colors, or mismatched paint are dead giveaways.

3. Odd Back Stamps

Flip the pin over. Authentic Disney pins have clear, clean back stamps with the official logo, copyright, and sometimes a serial number. Scrappers often have messy or missing stamps. If you see a weird-looking Mickey waffle pattern with rough edges or a border around it, that’s another red flag. Also, check for typos—yes, they happen.

4. The Disney Pins Feel Weirdly Light

Legit pins are made from solid metal and have some weight to them. If a pin feels unusually light or flimsy, that’s a telltale sign that it was made with cheaper materials. Compare it to a pin you know is real—the difference is obvious. Fakes often feel thin, like they could bend under pressure.

5. You Got It From a Sketchy Source

This one’s simple: if you bought a bulk pack of 50 pins on eBay for $15, they’re probably fakes. The same goes for mystery packs from Amazon that don’t say “official Disney.” If you want the real thing, stick to the parks, the Disney Store, or trusted traders. Pins bought at resort gift shops or during official Disney events are usually safe bets.

6. It Has the Wrong Finish

Pay attention to the shine. Official pins often have a glossy, vibrant finish. Disney scrapper pins can look dull or overly matte. Some even feel tacky, like the enamel didn’t cure properly. If it looks like it sat in a humid garage for too long, it probably did.

7. The Edges Are Rough

Check the edge of the pin. Real Disney pins have smooth, clean edges. Scrappers might have sharp, jagged sides or leftover metal burrs from rushed production. Run your finger around the perimeter. It shouldn’t feel like a safety hazard.

8. The Characters Look Off

Some scrappers have designs that are almost right, but not quite. Maybe Goofy’s hat is too small, or Rapunzel’s eyes are just a bit too wide. If your gut says something’s weird, trust it. Disney character design is carefully controlled. Sloppy facial features are a major red flag.

9. There’s a Copyright Date That Doesn’t Make Sense

Double-check the date on the back. If a pin says it’s from 2002 but features a character from a 2016 movie, that’s a problem. Mismatched or outdated copyright years can be a subtle but telling sign that something’s off. At the same time, if there’s no mention of any kind of copyright, that is also a major red flag. The likes of Winnie the Pooh characters will always feature some kind of additional copyright mention on the back beyond just The Walt Disney Company.

10. It Doesn’t Match Official Listings

If you’re unsure, try to find your pin on communities such as PinPics, which catalog thousands of official Disney pins. If your pin doesn’t match any listed versions—or matches one that’s flagged as a scrapper—you’ve probably found a fake.

Disney pin trading is meant to be magical, not a minefield. While it’s a bummer that scrappers are so widespread, knowing what to look for can make all the difference. Whether you’re scanning pin boards, swapping with cast members, or hunting down that one perfect addition to your collection, staying sharp means staying scrapper-free. Happy trading!

Do you think Disney needs to crack down on fake pins?