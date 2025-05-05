‘Buffy’ Reboot Will Focus On LGBTQ Characters, Says Sarah Michelle Gellar

Buffy Summers is sharpening her stake again—but this time, she’s cutting through more than just vampires. The beloved supernatural franchise, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, is finally heading back to television, with a revival in active development at Hulu.

And while details remain under wraps, Sarah Michelle Gellar is setting the record straight on what fans can—and can’t—expect.

After years of rejecting rumors and false starts, earlier this year, Gellar officially confirmed she’s returning to reprise her iconic role as Buffy Summers. But just as quickly as the hype began, so did the speculation—and some of it, Gellar says, is outright fiction.

Speaking to Elite Daily, the actress has addressed a report that circulated online recently, which claimed to reveal the show’s new characters.

“Those are all fake characters,” Gellar said bluntly. “That thing that got released is all fake.” The alleged leak included names like Nova, a bookish teen loner, Hugo, an out-and-proud nerd from a wealthy background, and Gracie, a vampire expert said to idolize Buffy.

Gellar insists none of those characters are part of the series and encouraged fans to be patient for official details.

That said, she did drop one key piece of information that longtime fans will appreciate. Like the original series that ran from 1997 to 2003, the Buffy revival will continue to embrace outsiders, misfits—and prominently, LGBTQ characters. “The whole point of an antihero is to be a hero for the people who don’t fit in the box,” Gellar explained. “That’s who I want to tell stories for: the person that really looks to these stories to feel a connection.”

She also revealed what finally convinced her to say yes after years of shutting down talks of a return. The pitch came from two-time Oscar-winning director Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), whose passion for the character and the franchise made Gellar feel it was finally time. “It was the first time where I thought, ‘OK, there’s a reason,’” she said.

The new series is being written by sisters Nora and Lilla Zuckerman (Poker Face), and Zhao is attached to direct the pilot. Gellar and Zhao are also on board as executive producers—alongside a very familiar name: Dolly Parton, returning under her Sandollar banner, just like she did with the original.

The reboot is nearing a pilot order at Hulu. Whether it’s a stake through the heart or a subtle nod to the next generation, Buffy is back—and she’s bringing the outsiders with her.

Where Can I Stream Buffy the Vampire Slayer?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer is now streaming on Disney+.

Buffy stars Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy Summers), Charisma Carpenter (Cordelia Chase), David Boreanaz (Angel), Anthony Head (Rupert Giles), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn Summers), Nicholas Brendon (Xander Harris), Seth Green (Oz), Alyson Hannigan (Willow Rosenberg), Eliza Dushku (Faith), and James Marsters (Spike).

