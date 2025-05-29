Beloved ‘Harry Potter’ Star Hospitalized After Struggling to Breathe

In 2005, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire was released in theaters worldwide, and fans were introduced to witches and wizards from Beauxbatons Academy of Magic and Durmstrang Institute. One witch or wizard from each school would be selected from the Goblet of Fire to participate in the dangerous Triwizard Tournament. In a shocking moment, a fourth name flies out of the goblet — Harry Potter’s.

Harry must compete against fellow Hogwarts student Cedric Diggory, Beauxbaton’s stunning and talented Fleur Delacour, and Durmstrang’s most famous student, Viktor Krum. Sadly, not everyone makes it out of the Triwizard Tournament alive after Voldemort and his followers become involved.

Related: HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Unveils Brand-New Harry, Ron, and Hermione

In Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Viktor Krum was played by Bulgarian actor Stanislav Yanevski. Many Hogwarts students were thrilled to see Viktor Krum roaming the halls, as he was a seeker for the Bulgarian Quidditch team.

Since starring in Harry Potter, Yanevski has starred in a number of films and television shows, including Resistance (2011), An Unexpected Message (2017), The Cloaking (2019), and Last Man Down (2021).

While he might not appear on camera constantly, his fans are always excited to see him. However, they were shocked when he shared a selfie from a place no one expected—a hospital bed.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Cast Feud: Actor Gives “Sad” Update on JK Rowling Relationship

In an Instagram post, the actor revealed that he had been hospitalized “soon after” his birthday, when he began struggling to breathe. He was taken into surgery, and is thankfully recovering, and doctors are optimistic.

Hello lovely ladies and gentlemen,

Time has finally come to reveal the news but first things first. THANK YOU 🙏 all for the lovely birthday wishes! I appreciate every post, every message and I promise you I’ve felt very special and supported on this very important day in my life. It is a new chapter, quite a milestone and I feel ever so blessed to be supported and loved by so many from around the world 🌍 THANK YOU! 🙏

Now about the photo – soon after my birthday I was hospitalised due to inability to breathe. I was taken into surgery and the photo was taken right after I had come out of the surgical room. As always and those who know me closer, I went through this in silence as I didn’t want to scare or worry anybody. I’ve always been this way. I fight through struggles in quiet. Of course I had support from the few I had told and my family for which I’m very thankful.

I am still recovering and things are looking great. I will be able to breathe freely, experience all scents of life, which was something I had lost over the past months. I will be able to sleep without struggles, recover properly with peaceful sleep and be at my full powers very soon. I still have a few pieces planted in my nose, so I’m not able to talk freely, so please have some patience with Cameo – I stopped it, so I’m not available for bookings until I can talk properly again. I had a checkup with my doctor today and he said that I’m recovering really well and was actually quite surprised with my progress. I guess all the healthy diets, training and self control and belief help in such cases ☺️🙈

Thank you all for all the love and support as always!

Much love from me to you all and have a wonderful and majestic weekend ahead.

Yours truly Stan 💜

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stan Yanevski (@stan_yanevski)

Related: Disgusted Fans Blast J.K. Rowling For Celebrating Discriminatory Ruling

At this time, Yanevski has not shared what condition he was diagnosed with or what kind of surgery he had. However, it appears that it was a medical problem that he was dealing with for an extended period of time that continued to worsen before his hospitalization. His surgery has also affected his ability to speak properly, and he will need plenty of rest before he is back feeling one hundred percent.

We send Mr. Yanevski our most heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery and hope that he heals quickly.

Are you a fan of Viktor Krum? What did you think of his crush on Hermione? Would you have liked to see his character in more Harry Potter movies? Share your thoughts on his character with us in the comments!