On Thursday, Disneyland Resort shared a sneak peek at its new versions of the Donald and Daisy Duck characters. Disney Park guests will soon be able to meet these reimagined favorites exclusively at Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa.

Donald’s Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet will debut at Storytellers Cafe on May 16, 2025, alongside the rest of the Disneyland70 celebrations at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. This reservation-only offering is a campfire-style barbecue buffet featuring Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, Clarabelle Cow, Goofy, and Pluto. But don’t worry, the new character dining experience will not replace Mickey’s Tales of Adventure Breakfast, which will continue to delight guests in the morning.

On May 8, Disneyland Resort shared a first look at Donald Duck and Daisy Duck in their new outfits for Donald’s Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet at Storytellers Cafe at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. On X (formerly known as Twitter), theme park journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared a side-by-side comparison of the characters’ new looks next to the concept art Disney previously published:

pic.twitter.com/dqrrSesNzX — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) May 8, 2025

Disneyland Resort also shared this first look at Donald and Daisy with Pluto, Goofy, and Clarabelle Cow:

Dinner is served from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Adventurers can delight in camping-themed menu items including “baby back spareribs, slowroasted prime rib with creamy horseradish, fried chicken, creamed corn, a variety of vegetables and salads, s’mores bread pudding, sweets and confectionaries,” and “an array of beverages.”

Reservations for Donald’s Tales of Adventure Dinner Buffet are available now on Disneyland Resort’s website. This all-you-can-eat character dining experience costs $62 per adult (ages 10 and up) and $36 per child (ages 3 to 9). Children under three are free. (Tax and gratuity are not included in the listed price.

What do you think of Donald and Daisy’s new look? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!