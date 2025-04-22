Luxury Disney World Pool Closed, Filled With Sand and Concrete

Walt Disney World Resort is currently refurbishing multiple areas at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, resulting in the closure of several guest areas, including the Stormalong Bay pool. Construction began in January, and we have an update on its progress.

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, sister to Beach Club, is a Deluxe Disney Resort hotel with a beautiful waterfront. Steps from EPCOT and a short boat ride from Disney’s Hollywood Studios, it offers elegant New England charm with thrilling recreation offerings to entertain every member of the family. But right now, some of those amenities are unavailable.

Refurbishment began at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort in January. Walt Disney World Resort posted the following notice on its website, which guests can read before booking rooms at the luxurious Disney Resort hotel:

As our Resort hotel refurbishments continue, you may see or hear construction during daytime hours. Beginning in January 2025, Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club Resorts are currently undergoing refurbishments. While Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours, most Resort hotel amenities will remain available. Additionally, from January 2025 through June 2025, Stormalong Bay and Shipwreck Pool will be closed for routine maintenance.

On Tuesday, WDWNT shared an update on the extensive construction and refurbishment work at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. After tearing concrete out of Stormalong Bay and the Shipwreck Pool, crews have poured sand into the bottom of the pool areas. Pouring a layer of sand between the natural ground and the pool is standard construction protocol. It helps provide a more comfortable pool floor, improve drainage, and protect the bottom of the pool.

Unlike other concrete in the area, the Stormalong Bay fake rockwork has remained largely untouched. A construction cast member was spotted working on the rocks, suggesting that they may perform cosmetic work like paint touch-ups.

Crews have torn up much of the pool patio and nearby sidewalks. A concrete mixer was spotted near the Stormalong Bay waterslide, and rebar has been installed in some areas, suggesting that workers are preparing to refill the concrete guest areas. On Tuesday, construction crews were spotted chipping away at some remaining old concrete.

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is also replacing siding and roof shingles on some of its guest buildings, which are presently covered in scaffolding and white scrims. Crews add and remove scaffolding in phases to minimize disruption to guests, though it’s unlikely the Disney Resort hotel is filling any fully obscured rooms.

Construction continues throughout the day, which could impact your stay at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort. However, it pauses at night.

Stormalong Bay and the Shipwreck Pool will reopen sometime in June 2025. Walt Disney World Resort hasn’t announced an exact date.

Have you ever stayed at a Disney Resort hotel during a scheduled refurbishment? Was it worth it?