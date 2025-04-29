Woman Jumps Out of Moving Disneyland Ride, Security Rushes to the Scene

Disneyland Resort’s Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway suddenly stopped on Monday afternoon after a woman reportedly jumped out of a moving ride vehicle to retrieve her cell phone. Other guests on board said the woman was nearly struck by several train vehicles before Disney cast members emergency-stopped the attraction.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is a trackless ride in the Mickey’s Toontown section of Disneyland Park. The attraction invites guests to step into a cartoon with Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy, and their friends. But what starts as a regular steam train ride quickly turns into a zany adventure when the train splits into pieces, sending each ride vehicle in all kinds of unexpected directions!

Redditor u/No-Mulberry-485 was riding Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway on April 28 when the woman beside her suddenly jumped out of their moving ride vehicle. According to the guest, the woman had previously lost her phone on the attraction, but Disney cast members told her they couldn’t retrieve it. Instead of waiting for Disneyland Resort to mail the phone, the guest took matters into her own hands.

“She decided to ride again, slip out of the lap bar just before we entered Daisy’s cha cha class,” the Redditor explained. “She almost got hit by the cars several times and I was terrified she was going to get trapped underneath it trying to get back into the car.”

Luckily, Disney cast members emergency-stopped the ride before the woman was hurt. Security rushed to the scene and apprehended the woman, and attraction cast members evacuated everyone else on board.

“The ride was of course stopped and we were evacuated and security came to get her,” the Disney Park guest continued. “It was insane!”

The guest also shared this photo of riders trapped in the Daisy’s ballroom scene, waiting to be evacuated:

Woman next to me JUMPED OUT on Mickey and Minnie Runaway Railway!

While it’s unclear what happened to the woman who jumped out of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, it’s safe to assume she was banned from Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park. Disneyland Resort doesn’t tolerate behavior that endangers other guests or cast members. In 2023, a man was banned from the Southern California Disney parks after jumping out of an “it’s a small world” boat, stripping naked, and swimming through the ride’s water.

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway had reopened by the time of this article’s publication on Tuesday, April 29. The attraction is now operating as usual.

What’s the wildest thing you’ve seen on a ride at Disneyland Park or Disney California Adventure Park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!