Wild Snake Found Slithering Right Under Guests’ Feet in Disney World

Guests encountered a rather unsightly visitor during their recent trip to Walt Disney World.

There are a lot of things to do and see during a trip to the Walt Disney World Resort. Filled with dozens of exciting rides, immersive attractions, and delicious dining experiences, Disney World’s four main theme parks are a treasure trove of fun and magic, practically begging guests to come back for more.

Disney World is also home to several incredible live shows and stage performances, ranging from princess encounters to Broadway-level retellings of classic animated films like Finding Nemo and The Lion King. Guests have their pick of entertainment when it comes ot places like Disney’s Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, though Disney’s Hollywood Studios has one of the largest selections of live experiences.

Likely the most iconic live show at Disney World is Fantasmic, which takes guests on a journey through some of Disney’s most famous films. For many guests, Fantasmic is the perfect way to cap off a day at the parks, though recently, guests encountered a rather unpleasant critter.

Reddit user rentfn shared a photo of the Fantasmic theater at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which had an uninvited guest: a live snake. The photo shows the snake slithering its way through the seating area inside the Fantasmic theater, inspiring some creepy thoughts about what may be crawling under guests’ legs during the show.

It’s unclear what kind of snake this was, though it appears to be rather lengthy. Snakes are not all that uncommon to see in Walt Disney World, as the resort is located in what used to be swamp land. Birds and insects are undoubtedly the most common wild animals that make an appearance during a Disney World vacation, though reptiles like snakes, lizards, and even alligators can be spotted from time to time, too.

Guests can catch a showing of Fantasmic nightly at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Showtimes tend to change for this attraction throughout the year, with performances at 9 P.M. The Fantasmic hype doesn’t end in Florida, as there’s also a version of the live show at the original Disneyland Resort in California.

Hollywood Studios is also home to the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, a live show that places guests directly behind the camera on a “real-life” movie set. Other popular attractions at Disney’s Hollywood Studios include The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Star Tours, and Mickey Mouse& Minnie’s Runaway Railway.

Do you enjoy watching Fantasmic at Walt Disney World?