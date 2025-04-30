WARNING: New Rule Change Coming to Disney World Theme Parks Next Week

Make sure you’re aware of these new rule changes before your next trip to Disney World.

When visiting Walt Disney World, travelers have their work cut out for them. While filled with colorful rides, thrilling attractions, great live entertainment, and delicious cuisine, figuring out exactly where to go and what to see can be a daunting task, whether you’re a Disney veteran or not.

Due to the sheer size of the Walt Disney World Resort, it’s almost a guarantee that guests won’t be able to see and do everything during their trip, which is why, for many, Disney World is a place they visit multiple times a year. Things are also always changing in Disney World, meaning the plans you made last year may not apply this year, with a new rule change possibly throwing a wrench in some guests’ trips.

Disney World Updates Early Entry at EPCOT and Animal Kingdom

On May 5th, Disney World will be swapping its extended evening hours benefit. Instead of extra hours at EPCOT, guests staying at Disney Deluxe Resorts and other select hotels can enjoy extended evening hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The extended hours will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on May 5th, giving guests an extra two hours to enjoy the park. This is a great time to take advantage of lower crowd levels, which should make riding some of the park’s more popular attractions, like Expedition Everest, Flight of Passage, and DINOSAUR, far easier.

Extended hours are included for guests staying at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge, Disney’s Beach Club Resort, Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, Disney’s Contemporary, Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, and Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.

This benefit also extends to other hotels like Copper Creek Villas, Bay Lake Tower, Old Key West, and more.

May 5 is currently the only date confirmed for extended hours at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park, though this could change as the busy summer season approaches. Both Animal Kingdom and EPCOT have a lot to offer, with each park receiving some big upgrades over the last decade.

By far, the most popular area in Animal Kingdom is Pandora – The World of Avatar. Based on James Cameron’s blockbusting, record-shattering sci-fi franchise, guests are invited to get lost in the stunning alien world of Pandora.

