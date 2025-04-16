2028 Travel Warning? Why Thousands of Universal Guests Are Reconsidering Their Trips

Universal Studios Hollywood and the Summer 2028 Olympics: A dramatic shift is coming to the theme park capital of California… and it’s bigger than any new ride announcement.

An Olympic Invasion at Universal Studios Hollywood’s Doorstep

It’s the kind of news that makes jaws drop and fans do a double-take: in 2028, the high-energy chaos of the Summer Olympic Games will collide with the cinematic thrills of Universal Studios Hollywood. For the first time in Olympic history, a sport will be played not in a stadium or arena—but right on a movie backlot. The sport? Squash. The location? None other than Universal’s iconic Hollywood backlot, the very place where legendary films like Back to the Future and Jurassic Park were brought to life.

While this pairing sounds like a dream for lovers of both sports and cinema, a deeper look reveals a looming nightmare for regular guests planning their 2028 summer getaways. So what exactly is going on—and why might this epic collision of worlds be bad news for vacationers?

Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the venues hosting events for the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Universal’s iconic backlot will host Squash, one of the new sports making its debut at the games. Matches will take place at the Courthouse Square. #LA28 – @AshleyLCarter on X

The announcement that Universal Studios Hollywood will serve as a host location for part of the 2028 Summer Olympics was met with applause—after all, it’s an unprecedented fusion of pop culture and international sports. But beneath the excitement lies a less glamorous reality: Universal Studios Hollywood, a park already known for tight walkways and dense crowds, will become the epicenter of Olympic-sized chaos.

From security checkpoints to restricted access zones and potential ride closures, the experience inside the park could look dramatically different. Expect portions of the backlot to be off-limits, filming and production halted, and normal park operations disrupted by Olympic needs. That doesn’t even account for the tens of thousands of spectators, athletes, and media flooding into an area already notorious for its traffic congestion.

Hotels, Flights, and Freedom? Forget It.

If you were hoping to score a budget-friendly room at a nearby hotel or book a quick flight into LAX, think again. Olympic host cities typically experience a massive influx of visitors—and Los Angeles County is already bracing for the tsunami. Hotel rooms, Airbnbs, and even modest motels near Universal City and Hollywood are expected to be fully booked years in advance. Prices will skyrocket, and availability will vanish.

Theme park lovers who normally look forward to summer trips to Universal may find themselves priced out entirely—or unable to find accommodations within driving distance. This level of tourism will likely spill far beyond Olympic venues, affecting nearby attractions, restaurants, and roads.

During a regular summer, Universal Studios Hollywood can see lines stretch up to two hours for marquee attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey or Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. Now add Olympic crowds, global media, and restricted access zones into the mix.

Why This Matters: The Bigger Picture

It’s not hard to imagine the result: longer lines, more frustrated guests, heavier security presence, and potential ride outages due to increased foot traffic or construction. The usual magic of stepping into your favorite movie world could feel more like navigating an airport on Thanksgiving Day—chaotic, crowded, and claustrophobic.

The decision to integrate Olympic events into one of California’s most visited theme parks may seem flashy, but it hints at a growing trend of blending entertainment with mega-events to create spectacle and marketable moments. For Universal, it’s a chance to put its name on the global stage in a new way. But for families planning a once-in-a-lifetime trip to see Hogwarts Castle or the Minions in action, the 2028 Olympics could turn a dream vacation into a logistical nightmare.

For those thinking about a 2028 trip to Universal Studios Hollywood, the writing is on the wall: you may want to look at 2027 or 2029 instead. The crowds, prices, and disruptions simply won’t make for the typical experience guests expect—or deserve.

So, Should You Reschedule Your Universal Studios Hollywood Trip in 2028 Due to the Summer Olympics?

In short: yes. While the idea of visiting during an Olympic year sounds exciting, it’s not worth the elevated costs and potential headaches. If you’re planning a family vacation, honeymoon, or even just a thrill-filled weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood, consider adjusting your timeline. You’ll have a far better chance of enjoying the park without wading through Olympic madness.

The Summer Olympics are an exciting time—but sometimes, the smartest move is knowing when to sit one out. Universal Studios Hollywood will be a part of history in 2028… but that doesn’t mean your summer vacation should be.