Big News From Universal Studios – Hundreds of Visitors Will Be Impacted

In a move that is sure to thrill frequent visitors, Universal Studios Hollywood has just introduced a fantastic perk.

Universal Studios Hollywood has just introduced a fantastic perk for Gold and Platinum passholders: free parking after 6 p.m. This new policy applies not only to those visiting the park but also to those spending time at Universal CityWalk.

HUGE NEWS! Just told by the Universal parking attendent that as of yesterday, parking is free after 6pm for Platinum & Gold passes! Here for a movie, had our AMC parking voucher ready, but she asked for our pass instead. NOT valid for special event nights like Fan Fest or HHN! – @cristalandcris on X

Gold and Platinum passholders have long been loyal to Universal Studios Hollywood, enjoying a range of exclusive benefits like early park entry, discounts, and priority seating at shows. However, one common complaint among many of these passholders has been the high cost of parking.

Now, with this new policy, Gold and Platinum passholders can park for free after 6 p.m., making it much more affordable for those who enjoy visiting the Resort and CityWalk in the evening. This is a significant shift, particularly for local residents and annual passholders who may have previously been deterred by the parking fees.

What Does This Mean for Universal Guests?

This new parking perk is bound to have a profound impact on the guest experience at Universal Studios Hollywood. Here’s how:

CityWalk, known for its vibrant mix of dining, shopping, and entertainment, is one of the prime attractions in the area. While many visitors flock to the park during the day, the evening hours at CityWalk offer a more relaxed experience, especially when crowds tend to thin out.

With free parking after 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a stress-free visit to CityWalk, grabbing dinner at their favorite restaurant or watching a movie without worrying about the cost of parking.

For those who might want to visit Universal Studios Hollywood in the evening, the free parking perk is likely to encourage more guests to come later in the day. With the park typically experiencing lighter crowds in the evening, this is a win-win for passholders who want to make the most of their passes.

Whether it’s enjoying the seasonal events, nighttime shows, or simply the quieter atmosphere, this benefit makes it easier for passholders to fit more park time into their schedules.

Locals are among the biggest beneficiaries of this parking change. For people who live in the Los Angeles area, heading over to Universal Studios Hollywood after work or school for a few hours of entertainment just became much more feasible. Previously, many locals may have opted out of evening visits due to parking costs, but now they can take advantage of the free parking, making evening trips to CityWalk or the park more affordable.

What This Means for the Future of This Resort

This parking change is more than just a nice gesture – it signals a shift in how Universal Studios Hollywood is catering to its loyal visitors. Offering free parking after 6 p.m. is not only a way to enhance the guest experience but also a strategic move to drive more visitors to the Resort during off-peak hours.

The park’s leadership seems focused on improving access and affordability for those who return regularly, particularly the passholders who represent a significant portion of the guest base. By making it easier for locals to visit in the evenings, Universal is solidifying its role as a go-to entertainment hub that accommodates the needs of all kinds of visitors.

Will Other Theme Parks Follow Suit?

As the competition among Southern California theme parks grows, Universal Studios Hollywood’s decision to make parking free for Gold and Platinum passholders after 6 p.m. is a strategic move that could give the Resort an edge over its competitors. The move provides added value to annual passes, which may attract new buyers, while keeping loyal visitors happy.

Additionally, this could mark the beginning of more initiatives aimed at enhancing the passholder experience, keeping Universal Studios Hollywood a top destination for both visitors and locals alike.

It remains to be seen whether other major theme parks will follow Universal’s lead, but this move certainly sets a precedent for how theme parks can offer more value to their passholders. With the increasing cost of living, theme parks that show they are invested in their guests’ experience—by making visits more affordable—may stand out in the eyes of visitors.

Conclusion: A Smart Move for Universal

Universal Studios Hollywood’s decision to offer free parking after 6 p.m. for Gold and Platinum passholders is a smart, customer-focused decision that will undoubtedly enhance the guest experience. Not only does it provide locals and passholders with greater flexibility and access, but it signals a forward-thinking approach to theme park visits in the future.

Universal’s strategy seems aimed at making the Resort a more inclusive and accessible place, ensuring guests of all types can continue to make lasting memories, whether in the theme park or at CityWalk.

For those who frequent Universal Studios Hollywood, this new policy is a welcome addition that is bound to make evening visits to the Resort more enjoyable, affordable, and convenient.

Be sure to take advantage of this new perk the next time you’re at Universal Studios Hollywood! Don’t forget to check your Gold or Platinum pass for the full details and enjoy free parking after 6 p.m. on your next evening visit.