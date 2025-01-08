As Universal Suddenly Locks Down Entire Resort, Disney World Keeps Park Closed for Similar Reason

Disney World is closing one of its theme parks until further notice. In California, Universal has shuttered the entire Resort, including hotels and more, for a similar yet different reason.

Universal Studios Hollywood Stops All Operations Effective Immediately Due To Raging California Fires: Disney World in Orlando Dealing With Weather-Related Stress as Well

Over the past day, multiple wildfires have erupted across the Los Angeles region, with the most significant blaze unfolding in Pacific Palisades. Evacuation orders have been issued for tens of thousands of residents, and the Los Angeles Fire Department has called on all off-duty personnel to report their availability to assist in combating the fires. Emergency crews are currently focused on containing three major incidents.

The Pacific Palisades fire has already scorched over 2,900 acres as of this report, while the Hurst fire covers approximately 500 acres. Meanwhile, the Eaton fire in Altadena has rapidly expanded to 1,000 acres in just a few hours.

Amid this unfolding emergency, local theme parks are adapting to the situation. Universal Studios Hollywood has announced a temporary closure today, January 8, including its Universal CityWalk shopping and dining area. The park, situated in Universal City, anticipates reopening tomorrow but is actively monitoring conditions to prioritize the safety of guests and staff.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed today as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions. We will continue to assess the situation and expect to open for business tomorrow. The safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority. — Universal Studios Hollywood (@UniStudios) January 8, 2025

Weather-Related Theme Park Closures Impacting Orlando, Florida

Over in Orlando, Florida, Walt Disney World Resort is also dealing with an unexpected and unusual weather event, but the opposite of California: an arctic blast. Disney World is a dream destination for millions of visitors each year. However, even the most magical place on earth isn’t immune to closures. Occasionally, Disney World shuts down entire parks due to weather or unforeseen circumstances, leaving guests scrambling to adjust their plans.

Blizzard Beach Closure Extended Due to Cold Weather

Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is staying closed a day longer than initially planned, now set to reopen on January 10, 2025, instead of January 9. Near-freezing temperatures in Central Florida—with lows in the 40s and highs only in the low 50s—make water park operations unsuitable.

Unfortunately, with Typhoon Lagoon already closed for its annual refurbishment, this temporary closure leaves Walt Disney World without an open water park option for guests. These weather-related disruptions, while rare, are a reality visitors should keep in mind, especially during the winter months.

Tips for Adjusting Plans During a Closure

A park closure can be disappointing, but it doesn’t have to ruin your day. Here are some tips to make the most of your Disney World experience:

Explore Other Disney Parks and Attractions

If one park is closed, chances are the other three theme parks—Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios—are still open. Consider shifting your plans to visit one of these parks or check out Disney Springs, a vibrant shopping and entertainment district filled with dining options and unique experiences.

Take Advantage of Resort Amenities

Staying at a Disney Resort? This is a great opportunity to enjoy the amenities. Many resorts offer heated pools, themed activities, and relaxation areas perfect for a day of leisure.

Embrace Indoor Activities

Cold or rainy weather is the perfect excuse to explore Disney’s indoor attractions. Shows like Festival of the Lion King at Animal Kingdom or Mickey’s PhilharMagic at Magic Kingdom are excellent choices.

Reschedule Water Park Visits

If your heart was set on visiting a water park, keep an eye on Disney’s official app or website for updated information. Disney typically offers flexible ticket policies, allowing guests to modify their plans without hassle.

Preparing for Weather-Related Changes

To avoid disappointment, plan your Disney World visit with flexibility in mind. Here are some strategies:

Check the Weather Forecast

Before heading to the parks, review the forecast. While Florida is famous for its warm climate, winter months can bring unexpected dips in temperature.

Pack Layers and Rain Gear

Even if you’re visiting during cooler months, bring layers and waterproof gear. A sudden rainstorm or chilly evening won’t catch you off guard if you’re prepared.

Stay Connected

Download the My Disney Experience app to receive real-time updates on closures and schedule changes. This app is an invaluable tool for adjusting plans on the go.

Making Magic at Disney World or Universal Despite Disruptions

Disney World is designed to delight guests, even when unexpected closures occur. By staying informed and flexible, you can turn potential disappointments into opportunities for new adventures.

Whether exploring another park, diving into a themed resort experience, or enjoying indoor attractions, Disney offers countless ways to keep the magic alive. Remember, adaptability and a sprinkle of Disney’s signature optimism are the key to a successful visit.

Are your vacation plans affected by the wildfires in California or the Arctic blast in Orlando? Let us know in the comments below!

*Stay safe, everyone, and be sure to make your health the top priority during these difficult times*