Tim Allen Reveals Major ‘Toy Story 5’ News!

In 1937, Walt Disney Productions changed the film industry with the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the first feature-length animated film. Then, in 1995, Disney teamed up with Pixar Animation Studios to change movies once again. The two studios released Toy Story, the world’s first feature-length film created entirely by computer animation.

Toy Story tells the story of what happens when toys come to life, only when their owner, Andy, is out of the room, of course. The toys have their own relationships and hierarchy, with the most popular toy — Sheriff Woody (Tom Hanks) — at the top of the food chain.

Related: Bizarre ‘Toy Story’ Fan Theory: Does Woody Know He’s in a Movie?

Woody’s life is thrown into chaos when Andy gets a new toy for his birthday, a Buzz Lightyear action figure. Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) is a Space Ranger, and he quickly becomes Andy’s favorite toy. Woody gets pushed to the side as Andy now spends all of his time playing with Buzz. And the other toys are incredibly intrigued by Buzz and don’t worship Woody like they used to.

Woody tries to get rid of Buzz and almost destroys himself in the process. All of his friends turn against him, and he comes to the realization that he and Buzz don’t have to be enemies. They can be friends, and there is enough room in Andy’s life for both of them.

Related: Several ‘Toy Story’ Characters Get Their Own Spinoff, Official Trailer Revealed

Toy Story was wildly successful and really put Pixar on the map. The film spawned three sequel films, several spinoffs and short films, multiple television shows, and more than half a dozen video games.

In 2019, nine years after the third film, Toy Story 4 was released in theaters, and that same year, Tim Allen said that he would be interested in making a fifth movie, but Tom Hanks said that the fourth film would be the last.

They say to never say never, and that was true in the case of Toy Story, with Disney and Pixar confirming in 2023 that a fifth film in the Toy Story franchise was, in fact, in the works.

Toy Story 5 is set to be released in theaters nationwide next summer, and up until now, not many details have been released on the film’s storyline. However, in a recent interview with WIVB 4, Tim Allen — who is returning to voice Buzz Lightyear — finally told us a little bit of what we can expect from the new movie!

Mr. Allen has been promoting his new show on ABC, Shifting Gears, and spoke about one of his most iconic roles and the storyline of Toy Story 5. And a lot of the story will apparently revolve around Jessie!

Allen wasn’t going to give any spoilers about the film, but he did give a very general plot outline. “I can tell you that it’s a lot about Jessie,” he said. “Tom [Hanks] and I do — Woody and I — do realign. And there’s an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyears. I can give you that, but I can’t give you much more.”

While some fans are excited to see another Toy Story film, others have accused Disney of pushing a franchise past its prime to profit from nostalgia. However, Allen thinks that fans will really like the new tale that Toy Story 5 will tell.

He has repeatedly praised the story, calling it “very, very clever.” The Home Improvement star has also said that he would not have returned for another movie if he didn’t think that the story was a good one.

Toy Story 5 is set to hit theaters nationwide on June 19, 2026.

Are you excited for another Toy Story movie? Or do you think Disney and Pixar should stop making new Toy Story films and leave the franchise as is? Share your thoughts in the comments!