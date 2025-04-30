Rachel Zegler Defies Hate, “Stays Employed” After ‘Snow White’

Just over a month after Disney’s live-action Snow White (2025) premiered to mixed reviews, its star, Rachel Zegler, has been cast in another leading role in an upcoming film.

Zegler played the titular role in the live-action Disney Princess film, which premiered on March 21, 2025, and has grossed just over $200 million at the box office. She has faced aggressive online harassment and death threats for her participation in the film, stemming from comments she made years before filming, from saying the prince “literally stalks” Snow White to promising that her version of the Disney Princess would be more independent and feminist. Zegler also faced backlash for political statements against President Donald Trump and advocating for a free Palestine.

Many who refused to see Snow White said that Zegler’s career was over after the film failed to perform at the box office. Some sources have even said that Walt Disney Studios has decided to pause making live-action remakes due to its negative reception. Still, it seems like the West Side Story (2021) star isn’t getting iced out of Hollywood yet.

On Wednesday, Variety reported that Rachel Zegler has been cast alongside Marisa Tomei in the upcoming film She Gets It From Me. Directed by Julia von Heinz, the film is based on the true story of a woman named Nicky (Zegler) whose engagement celebration leads to a search for her “pill-popping, ex-punk rocker” birth mother, Charlotte (Tomei).

“YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath,” the film’s synopsis reads.

“Rachel always brings a brilliant depth and humanity to her roles, and we are so excited for her to continue to showcase her versatility and humor as an actress,” said Jen Dana, a producer with 3311 Productions, which is partnering with Anna Werner for Seven Elephants and Jay Reiss to produce She Gets It From Me.

Zegler’s fans celebrated the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), slamming those who said she wouldn’t see the silver screen again after starring in Snow White. From @westsideshark:

“she’s blacklisted, she’ll never work again, no one will hire her” and rachel zegler is still the most employed woman in the world

"she's blacklisted, she'll never work again, no one will hire her" and rachel zegler is still the most employed woman in the world https://t.co/SbjACQWEJJ pic.twitter.com/I9HqHXD2yn — real latina kennedy™ (@westsideshark) April 30, 2025

@zeglian pointed out that the casting announcement comes as Zegler rehearses for her West End debut in “Evita,” months after making her Broadway debut in “Romeo + Juliet” last year:

mind you, last month people were saying her career was over and she would never get a job again and today she was cast in a film with an oscar winner mere hours after starting rehearsals for her west end debut

mind you, last month people were saying her career was over and she would never get a job again and today she was cast in a film with an oscar winner mere hours after starting rehearsals for her west end debut https://t.co/Es4ecvThyX — 🧸💬 (@zeglian) April 30, 2025

Embankment Films is currently shopping She Gets It From Me and pre-selling tickets in Cannes. An exact premiere date has not been announced.

