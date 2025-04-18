Popular Universal Studios Roller Coaster Leads to Multiple Hospitalizations

Multiple people ended up hospitalized after riding one of Universal’s most popular roller coasters.

The latest Orlando theme park injury report has been released, detailing several incidents that occurred at Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando, and SeaWorld. According to a new report from Florida Politics, multiple riders were hospitalized after riding Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, one of Universal Orlando’s newer attractions.

This thrill ride takes guests on a fast-paced and rocky adventure into the world of Harry Potter. One of its defining features is the ride vehicles themselves, which are designed to look like motorcycles. According to the report, three people were sent to the hospital after riding this coaster. A 33-year-old man had a seizure after riding on February 3 of this year.

Later in March, two more riders were hospitalized, both due to chest pains. These two men were listed as having a pre-existing condition.

Lastly, a 49-year-old woman passed out after riding the Manta roller coaster at SeaWorld Orlando on March 28.

These injury reports are revealed quarterly by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and serve as a primary way for the public to stay informed on incidents inside theme parks. Theme parks are required to self-report incidents.

Major accidents sometimes lead to lawsuits, with Universal recently being ordered to pay out millions to a guest injured at one of its theme parks.

A female guest was severely injured while trying to board Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey at Universal Studios Hollywood. The incident occurred in 2022, leaving the guest hospitalized for four days with a crushed spine.

In 2025, a jury awarded the guest $7.25 million, covering $250,000 in economic damages and $7 million in other damages.

Universal Orlando will be expanding very soon, with the resort set to welcome Epic Universe later this summer. Officially opening on May 22, 2025, Epic Universe’s opening day will likely be one of the history books, as it marks a turning point for not only Universal but also the theme park industry as a whole.

This marks the first major theme park from Universal or Disney to open in the U.S. since Islands of Adventure in 1999, and will likely have a huge impact on the Florida tourism market. Epic Universe will feature multiple highly-themed lands, some of which are inspired by franchises like Super Mario and How to Train Your Dragon. Others like Dark Universe take notes from the classic Universal monster movies of old, with creatures like the Wolfman and Dracula looming around every creepy corner.

