Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian Replacement Officially Confirmed for New ‘Star Wars’

She returns once again.

After three seasons of galactic adventures, Season 3 of The Mandalorian marked a major shift in the Disney+ series. Not only did Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) reunite with Grogu—now known as Din Grogu—but the storyline shifted its focus toward Katee Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan Kryze, who reemerged from exile following her loss of the Darksaber.

While Pascal remained the credited lead, he was largely absent from physical filming. The actor himself has confirmed that most of his performance was relegated to voice work, with Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder stepping in to handle the character’s presence on set. As Pascal’s star continues to rise, particularly with his starring role in HBO’s The Last of Us—with Season 2 just having begun airing—and his part as Reed Richards in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the question looms: how much longer will he remain a part of the Mando-Verse?

Lucasfilm may already be preparing for that possibility. As Bo-Katan reclaimed the Darksaber and became a key figure in uniting the Mandalorian clans—sanctioned by the Armorer (Emily Swallow) herself—executive producer and director Rick Famuyiwa commented on the evolving narrative, asking, “Who is the Mandalorian at this point?”

Surprisingly, Katee Sackhoff is yet to be confirmed for Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026) movie, which was announced in January last year. So far, fans can expect Pedro Pascal to return, with the cast reportedly including Jeremy Allen White as Rotta the Hutt and Sigourney Weaver as Colonel Bishop.

But, the character of Bo-Katan will reappear in the Star Wars franchise soon in an upcoming new project: “Star Wars Zero Company.”

“We’ve known for some time now that Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment have been working together on a new turn-based tactics game set in the Star Wars universe,” Comic Book reported earlier this week. “EA officially confirmed the game’s title today, alongside a new piece of key art. The game is titled ‘Star Wars Zero Company,’ and the key art features several character types spanning the franchise, including Jedi, Droids, Mandalorians, and more.”

The key art does nothing to confirm where the “Zero Company” game will take place on the Star Wars timeline, even with the inclusion of the clone trooper from the prequel era. Adding to the confusion is the confirmation that Bo-Katan Kryze will be involved in the video game.

“At this time, it’s unclear exactly when the game will be taking place, but one of the leaked screenshots says, ‘support Bo Katan,'” the outlet explained. @ponds908 on Bluesky shared a series of leaked screenshots from the game–the one showing “Support Bo-Katan” can be seen in the first image:

First Screenshots of Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment’s turn-based tactics #StarWars game leaks online

First Screenshots of Bit Reactor and Respawn Entertainment's turn-based tactics #StarWars game leaks online:https://mp1st.com/news/respawn-bit-reactors-star-wars-turn-based-tactics-game-leaked — (@ponds908.bsky.social) 2025-03-28T21:38:22.462Z

More information about “Star Wars Zero Company,” including a world exclusive, is expected to drop at this year’s Star Wars Celebration in Tokyo, Japan.

Since the culmination of The Mandalorian Season 3, a lot has happened at Lucasfilm. The galaxy far, far away expanded even further with Ahsoka, The Acolyte, and Skeleton Crew—three Disney+ series set at various points in the Star Wars timeline. Much like The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, both Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew deepened the interconnected timeline of post-Imperial storytelling, with Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka continuing her search for Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) and Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen)–who was first teased during Anakin Skywalker’s former Padawan’s debut in The Mandalorian Season 2.

Speaking in 2023, Sackhoff addressed her potential involvement with Filoni’s upcoming movie, offering a subtle but telling remark: “If my phone rings, great, if not, they know how much we all want to be a part of it.”

The popularity of this post-Episode VI era has surged in recent years, a move which led to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy announcing new theatrical films at Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 two years ago. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will take on the New Jedi Order starring Daisy Ridley’s Rey (if it can ever get off the ground), and Dave Filoni will helm a feature film tying together threads from The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, The Book of Boba Fett, and Skeleton Crew—with Thrawn likely at the center of it all.

Of course, none of those will be seen any time soon with Jon Favreau’s aforementioned Mandalorian movie coming first in 2026, and, if reports turn out to be true, it will be followed by Shawn Levy’s (Deadpool & Wolverine) yet-to-be-titled standalone Star Wars movie.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian already felt like a passing of the torch. Sackhoff’s Bo-Katan took on a central role, and with the Darksaber in her possession, she appeared primed to take up the mantle of Mandalore’s leader. With Pascal’s availability potentially limited, all signs suggest the next chapter of the Mando-Verse might belong to her.

Whether or not Pascal returns in a full capacity, Lucasfilm seems to be setting the stage for a dramatic new chapter that blends its most prominent Disney+ characters. If Sackhoff is indeed front and center, it could mark a bold new era for the franchise.

As for her role in “Star Wars: Zero Company,” this weekend will hopefully reveal just when and where the Mandalorian will return.

Would you be on board with Bo-Katan taking center stage moving forward? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!