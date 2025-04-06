Rare Warning Issued After Disney’s ‘Snow White’ Tanks at Box Office

It’s been almost ninety years since Disney changed the film industry with the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the very first feature-length animated film. From there, Disney would go on to create even more iconic princess films, including Cinderella (1950), Sleeping Beauty (1959), The Little Mermaid (1989), Beauty and the Beast (1991), Aladdin (1992), The Princess and the Frog (2009), Tangled (2010), and more.

Many of those films have been made into live-action remakes, but it was not until March 21, 2025, that Disney’s story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was brought to life in a whole new way.

Unfortunately, for Disney, the live-action remake of its first animated princess film did not have the same positive effect on the studio as it was hoping. From issues with casting to problematic comments by star Rachel Zegler, the film seemed doomed to fail from the outset. In fact, there were so many issues with the new film that Disney ended up pushing its release from March 2024 to March 2025.

No matter what Disney did to promote the film, it could not get past the negative image it had generated in the months before its release. The film only made $42 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend, far below what was anticipated and needed. In its second weekend, the film’s earnings dropped more than 60%, taking in under $15 million.

The controversy surrounding Snow White and the attacks on the film has extended beyond the box office and forced the popular film website to issue a rare warning to those looking into the film.

Just days after the film’s release, IMDB — the Internet Movie Database — had to issue a warning for those who read remake reviews.

Snow White is currently sitting at 1.6 stars out of 10. However, IMDB believes that the reviews are not accurate and that numerous people have flocked to the site to review-bomb the movie. That means that they are giving the movie a bad review without ever having watched it, they simply want it to have a bad rating.

Unusual activity Our rating mechanism has detected unusual voting activity on this title.

While the film might be one of the worst-ranked movies on IMDB, it is faring much better on the ratings website Rotten Tomatoes. The film only has a 40% critics rating, but has a 73% audience score.

Snow White’s struggles have also impacted Disney in ways that many did not see coming.

Just days ago, Disney announced that it had put its plans for a live-action remake of Tangled on pause. According to insiders, Snow White’s failure made Disney weary about making another live-action princess film. It is possible that if Disney’s upcoming live-action remakes — Lilo & Stitch (2025) and Moana (2026) — are successful, the studio’s Tangled plans could be put back into motion.

Have you seen the new Snow White film? Do you think it’s wrong for people to flood a website with bad film reviews when they have not seen it? Or has Snow White earned the bad reputation it has? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.