Warner Bros. Reveals New Harry Potter Land for Middle East, Separate From Universal

A theme park has announced a new Harry Potter land that has no relation to Universal Destinations and Experiences. What does this mean for Universal and beyond? What will be built and where?

WB Dubai: So Many IPs – And Now, the Dawn of a New Harry Potter Land

When you think of Dubai, towering skyscrapers, opulent shopping malls, and luxury experiences often come to mind. But in recent years, the city has been steadily carving out a name for itself in the world of entertainment — and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, part of WB Dubai’s growing portfolio of attractions, stands as a shining example.

Located just a short drive from Dubai itself, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park dedicated entirely to Warner Bros.’ iconic franchises. Opened in 2018, the park features meticulously themed lands like Gotham City, Metropolis, Bedrock, and Cartoon Junction, bringing beloved characters such as Batman, Superman, Bugs Bunny, and Scooby-Doo to life.

The park’s fully indoor structure makes it a perfect year-round destination, offering immersive entertainment experiences in a region where soaring temperatures are the norm.

WB Dubai’s vision extends beyond just one park. It represents a larger push to establish the Middle East — particularly the United Arab Emirates — as a global hub for world-class theme park experiences.

By blending Hollywood magic with regional luxury and innovation, WB Dubai is setting a new standard for themed entertainment. With the announcement of a brand-new Harry Potter land, WB Dubai is making it clear: the competition for the world’s most magical theme park experiences is only just heating up.

A New Spell Is Cast: Major Harry Potter Expansion Announced, but Not Where You Expect

When news broke out of the Middle East this week, the reactions ranged from disbelief to pure excitement. Potterheads clutched their wands a little tighter. Theme park enthusiasts leaned in. A ripple of shock traveled across social media: was this real? A brand-new Harry Potter-themed land was on its way — but it wasn’t coming to Universal Orlando or Universal Hollywood.

Instead, a surprising contender has stepped into the magic circle. But who? And what could this mean for the future of The Wizarding World as we know it?

In an unexpected twist, WB World Abu Dhabi has officially announced plans to construct a sprawling new Harry Potter-themed land in the United Arab Emirates.

Owned and operated by Miral, in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, this expansion promises to immerse guests deeper into the Wizarding World than ever before — and it’s happening far away from Universal’s familiar territory.

Construction is reportedly already underway, sending shockwaves through fans and industry insiders alike. Could this Middle Eastern marvel outshine what Universal has meticulously built over the past decade?

A First for Warner Bros. — And a Challenge to Universal?

For years, Universal Destinations & Experiences (formerly Universal Parks & Resorts) has been the sole gatekeeper of Harry Potter’s theme park presence. With The Wizarding World of Harry Potter established at Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan, many assumed the future of Harry Potter experiences would remain firmly under Universal’s wand.

But WB World Abu Dhabi’s announcement changes the game.

Warner Bros. stepping into the role of direct operator of a Harry Potter-themed land signals a seismic shift. No longer just licensing to Universal, Warner Bros. now appears ready to create and control its own large-scale Wizarding World experiences. And if this project is successful, it could hint at more standalone or WB-operated Harry Potter attractions worldwide — sparking direct competition for Universal.

What Could This Mean for Harry Potter Fans?

For fans, this could be a golden age of magical experiences.

Universal’s creations — from Hogsmeade to Diagon Alley — have set a high bar, blending stunning architecture, cutting-edge attractions, and heartstring-tugging nostalgia. But with Warner Bros. at the helm, and without the creative restrictions that sometimes come with partnerships, the new land at WB World Abu Dhabi could explore different storylines, untapped magical locations, and unique ride experiences.

Imagine stepping into realms Universal never touched: the Ministry of Magic, the Forbidden Forest, or even the bustling streets of magical Paris from Fantastic Beasts. Could WB Dubai create a Wizarding World more authentic to the books and films than anything we’ve seen before?

Harry Potter Land in WB Dubai: A New Frontier for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

The deeper story here is one of strategic expansion and control. Warner Bros. Discovery is actively seeking to maximize its brands — and with the global love for Harry Potter still burning bright, tapping into the theme park market was only a matter of time.

This move not only caters to a massive and growing Middle Eastern tourist market, but also plants the seeds for a broader global footprint. Could Europe or Asia be next in line for a fully WB-operated Harry Potter park?

Meanwhile, Universal may have to rethink its future plans. With Epic Universe already introducing a new Fantastic Beasts-themed area in 2025, Universal will need to continuously innovate to maintain its magical dominance.

One thing’s for sure: for fans around the world, the competition can only bring more magic.