Guest Gets Stuck on Donkey Kong Ride During Epic Universe Preview

It’s one of the most anticipated theme park additions in years, and with Epic Universe now open for Passholder Previews, fans are flocking to Universal’s newest park to see the magic up close. But one TikTok user didn’t exactly get the ride they expected on one of the headlining attractions—Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness. A video now making rounds on social media shows a preview guest stuck mid-ride in a scene that has become both a funny memory and a sneak peek at the not-so-glamorous side of theme park previews.

The TikTok clip, posted by @jujiroloff, shows the user laughing off what could have been a frustrating moment as their mine cart abruptly stopped on the Donkey Kong coaster. The caption? “This is what I get for going to the previews! Just kidding though, everything was really well done and we had the best day at Epic Universe.” Now that’s the kind of good attitude we all need when a ride decides to take an unexpected pause.

♬ Super Mario 64 Slider Racing Song – namasty.woman

If you haven’t been following the buzz, Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness is one of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD standout attractions, debuting on the East Coast for the first time at Epic Universe. The ride is based on the classic Donkey Kong Country games and features a unique “jump track” system that simulates the sensation of leaping over broken tracks, barrels, and gaps—just like in the video games. The technology behind it is incredibly innovative and, as expected, still working out some kinks during these soft openings.

The stoppage shown in the video appears to be one of those typical preview hiccups—nothing major, no danger, just a quick pause while the system reset. And based on the laughter and upbeat tone in the video, it didn’t do much to spoil the day. In fact, it seems like the kind of unexpected moment that actually makes for a memorable theme park visit, especially when you’re among the first to try something brand new.

That’s the thing with Passholder Previews and soft opens—you get to be part of the launch story. These previews aren’t just about getting in early; they help the park fine-tune everything from queue flow to ride timing. Universal has emphasized that these previews are still part of the testing phase, and that’s why not every ride will always operate at full capacity every minute of the day.

Guests online have been pretty understanding about it too. Comments on the video range from “well that’s one way to start your day” to “now I kinda want to get stuck just so I can say I did.” Others joked about how authentic the ride felt—“just like in the game, where you fall into the abyss.”

But even with the lighthearted tone, this kind of viral moment gives future guests a realistic peek into what these first visits are like. There’s excitement, yes. There’s incredible theming. And yeah, there might be a breakdown or two along the way. But for theme park fans, that’s all part of the charm.

Epic Universe is pulling out all the stops across the board. From Celestial Park, a stunning central hub with a kinetic energy that sets the tone for the rest of the park, to Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Wizarding World – Ministry of Magic, every land is pushing creative boundaries. But SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, already a hit at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Japan, is especially exciting thanks to its interactivity and nostalgia factor.

Donkey Kong Mine Cart Madness is one of the most anticipated additions within that world. It runs alongside the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge dark ride and promises something completely different. Using a ride vehicle that actually moves sideways and simulates jumping over gaps thanks to clever track trickery, it’s a visual and physical thrill that has never really been done before in a U.S. park.

So while this TikTok shows the downside of early previews, it also shows the upside: getting to experience something truly cutting-edge before the general public. And in this case, with a little humor and a whole lot of patience, the guest seemed to enjoy the ride—even if it didn’t go quite as planned.

As more videos roll out and more guests get their first taste of Epic Universe, we’re sure to see more of these moments. Some funny, some frustrating, but all part of the wild ride that is a theme park’s grand opening. So if you’re heading to previews soon, maybe bring an extra dose of patience and keep your camera ready. You might just go viral for all the right reasons.