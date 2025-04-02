Fans Claim Disney World Has “Ruined” Classic Resort Location With New Renovation

Fans aren’t too thrilled by Disney World’s latest renovation project.

When taking a trip to Walt Disney World, picking which theme park to go to first is likely at the top of guests’ minds. However, picking the right place to lay your head at night is just as crucial, with the resort having a wide range of hotels to choose from. From value-priced rooms to deluxe suites, there’s a room for everyone in Walt Disney World, as long as you’ve got the budget.

The BoardWalk is often considered to be one of Disney World’s best hotels, offering guests a luxurious but cozy coastal town aesthetic, complete with live performers, delicious sweet treats, and a host of other amenities. Many prefer the BoardWalk over other hotels simply due to its proximity to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as both parks can easily be walked to.

To many, the BoardWalk’s defining characteristic is its visuals, with the hotel often considered one of the most stunning of the bunch. However, fans aren’t happy with Disney, with a post going viral online calling out the company’s recent renovation of the BoardWalk, more specifically, the hotel’s general store.

Reddit user Chris-Jean-Alice shared a photo of the newly renovated Screen Door general store, prompting dozens of users to criticize the location’s new, more sterile look.

“What is going on with creative at Disney at this point,” asks the guest, who clamed Disney “ruinred” the space with this new remodel. “[Disney has] no idea how to theme anything anymore. Saw the new photos of the Screen Door redo at Disney’s Boardwalk, a shop that used to be very cozy and a fun place to browse now totally ruined with a contemporary plain nothing wood-painted-white non-theme.”

While this is only one person’s opinion, the post received significant support from others online. “That is a bummer,” said one user. “Loved the old look and feel. This looks so empty and sterile.”

“Disney doesn’t want themed anymore. People are still going to buy whatever merch they have on offer half the time. Which is why I feel like merch is becoming generic to the whole resort,” said another.

Others called the overhaul “soulless” and out of sync with the rest of the BoardWalk. Another user said Disney did “the same thing” at Caribbean Beach, another resort hotel, claiming the “vibe” was lost.

One user had a different take, commenting on how difficult it previously had been to push a wheelchair on the carpet. This could have been a reason Disney opted to swap the flooring out, making the shopping experience easier for all who visit the store.

The Screen Door General Store has been undergoing renovations since February of this year, with work taking place in phases. The BoarrdWalk also received some renovations last year as Disney works to update and essentially modernize its entire Florida theme park resort.

While change can be hard, Disney World fans are especially picky when it comes to hotels. Disney faced a significant amount of backlash after it revealed its plans to build a new DVC expansion at its Polyenisan Villag Resort, with some likening the new wing to a Marriott.

Some fans were also not pleased with Disney’s recent overhaul of the cabins at its Fort Wilderness Resort. Gone are the traditional log cabins, which have been replaced with sleek, modern living spaces.

What is your favorite hotel at Walt Disney World?