Popular EPCOT Experience Returning After Months-Long Closure!

More than 150,000 people visit the Walt Disney World Resort every day and make memories that last a lifetime. With so many people heading to the Central Florida theme park, the many rides and attractions are under constant use, meaning they experience a lot of wear and tear. Throughout the year, many of these attractions will close so they can be refurbished and kept in peak condition.

Of course, attractions aren’t the only things that need some TLC every once in a while. The buildings that house the attractions also need to be taken care of, as well as tours that take guests behind the scenes of The Most Magical Place on Earth.

Back in September 2024, infrastructure work began on the Seas Pavilion at EPCOT, home to the adorable Seas With Nemo & Friends attraction, Turtle Talk With Crush, and the Coral Reef Restaurant. Guests can also enjoy various aquariums in the pavilion, which house coral, manatees, and even dolphins!

Due to the work being done on the pavilion, one really unique behind-the-scenes tour was forced to close. EPCOT Seas Adventures – DiveQuest closed on October 19, 2024, and has remained shuttered for almost eight months.

But we have some exciting news to share — we have a reopening date on the horizon!

According to the Walt Disney World Resort website, DiveQuest will officially reopen on May 1, and reservations are currently open! There are a ton of reservation spots available, and the price for the experience ranges from $229 to $249 per person.

If you are considering booking this 2-hour experience, there are some things that you need to know.

All participating guests must be SCUBA certified, and proof of Open Water SCUBA certification is required

Participating guests must be at least 10 years old, and those who are under 16 must be accompanied by an adult

A bathing suit is required to enter the water

All diving equipment will be provided, and guests are not permitted to bring their own equipment, except for a personal dive mask

Cameras and video equipment are prohibited backstage

Guests must remove all jewelry — except watches — before entering the water

When heading to your DiveQuest experience, it is recommended that you check in at least 15 minutes early. Check-in is located at Guest Relations near EPCOT’s main entrance. Reservations are not required, but they are highly recommended, and a 24-hour cancellation policy is in effect. Guests who do not cancel at least 24 hours in advance will be charged the full amount.

What is your favorite behind-the-scenes tour at Walt Disney World? Have you ever done DiveQuest? Would you recommend it? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!