Disney’s Out-of-the-Blue ‘Star Wars’ Land Announcement Has Us All Shocked

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opened in 2019, it was billed as the most immersive theme park land Disney had ever built.

Set on the remote planet of Batuu, guests could drink blue milk, build a custom lightsaber, and climb into the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon itself. Two major attractions—Rise of the Resistance and Smugglers Run—anchored the land, with the former drawing massive crowds and the latter offering a fun (though somewhat repetitive) interactive flight simulation experience.

But if you’ve walked through Galaxy’s Edge lately, you might’ve noticed something strange: Smugglers Run rarely has a long line anymore. In fact, it’s not unusual to see the wait time dip below 30 minutes, even on weekends, assuming it’s not one of the busy times for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. For a ride that puts you behind the controls of Han Solo’s iconic ship, that’s… not exactly ideal.

And now, Disney is doing something about it.

A Total Overhaul of Smugglers Run

In an announcement that genuinely caught fans off guard, Disney confirmed that Smugglers Run is getting a massive upgrade—and not just a little sprucing up. We’re talking a full-blown overhaul of the experience that includes a brand-new storyline, playable destinations, and appearances by two of the most beloved characters in the Star Wars universe: Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian) and Grogu.

Starting May 22, 2026—yes, the same day The Mandalorian and Grogu is set to hit theaters—guests at both Disneyland and Walt Disney World will step into a reimagined version of the ride. Instead of just one mission involving coaxium and Hondo Ohnaka’s crew, guests will now have the ability to choose their own adventure mid-flight. That’s right—you’ll launch from Batuu and head to Tatooine, but after that, it’s up to you. Do you want to explore the cloud cities of Bespin? Scour the wreckage of the second Death Star? Or zip through the bustling skyscrapers of Coruscant?

Disney World is essentially turning the ride into a branching storyline simulator powered by Unreal Engine 5—the same cutting-edge tech used to film The Mandalorian—with visuals and choices that react to what your crew decides.

And yes, the infamous “engineer” role that most guests used to groan about? That’s being reworked too. Engineers will now be able to interact with Grogu in real time, triggering special story beats and moments that the rest of the cockpit may not even see.

Fans Are (Finally) Excited Again

It’s been a long time since Smugglers Run was at the top of anyone’s Disney must-do list, but fans are now genuinely hyped for the changes. Comment sections and fan forums lit up with positivity following the announcement.

One fan wrote, “It’s like we’ve been begging Disney to give this ride some love for five years, and they finally heard us. Grogu and Mando? Count me in!”

Another chimed in, “This actually makes me want to be an engineer now! That’s a miracle.”

There’s also a lot of buzz about the destinations. Star Wars diehards are thrilled to finally see places like Bespin and Coruscant represented inside the parks. And the fact that no two rides will be exactly the same? That’s got a lot of regulars ready to ride again and again just to see all the possible paths and outcomes.

Some longtime skeptics even admitted they were impressed: “I didn’t think Disney would touch Smugglers Run again, let alone give it this kind of tech and story investment. I’ll be the first in line come 2026.”

A Glimpse Into Disney’s Future?

What’s most intriguing is that this might be the start of something much bigger. With a new, modular system in place—and a galaxy full of locations to tap into—Disney may be testing a more dynamic model for attractions. Imagine seasonal missions, tie-ins to upcoming Disney+ shows, or limited-time runs through new worlds.

And with Grogu and Din Djarin now acting as sort of the new “faces” of Star Wars in the parks, Disney is clearly leaning into what’s working. They’re also cleverly aligning this ride launch with the theatrical debut of The Mandalorian and Grogu, essentially creating a synergistic Star Wars event that stretches from the big screen to Batuu.

It’s a bold move. One that shows Disney is willing to admit when something isn’t working—and then go big to fix it.

So if you’ve been skipping Smugglers Run on your Walt Disney World trips, you might want to reconsider your strategy in 2026. A new era of Galaxy’s Edge is coming, and if the early details are any indication, this isn’t just a minor tune-up. It’s a game-changer.

What do you think of this game-changing announcement from Walt Disney World Resort? Let us know in the comments, or head to our Community Forum for some of the best Disney conversations in the galaxy!