Guests Flee Disneyland California Amid Active Crime Scene

On Friday afternoon, a fire broke out inside a parking garage at Disneyland Resort. As the Southern California Disney park recovers from the incident, guests have shared a video of an active crime scene inside Disneyland Park.

According to the most recent reports, three or four cars caught fire on the fifth floor of the Pixar Pals Parking Structure at Disneyland Resort on April 4, 2025. Countless Disney Park guests captured videos of smoke rising out of the top of the open-air building.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, although reports claimed they initially struggled to obtain enough water to extinguish the fire. No one was injured, but the area on the fifth floor has remained blocked off in the days since.

Days before the fire occurred, the Instagram account @__Dreampark__ shared this video of a different crime scene in Frontierland at Disneyland Park. The Disney Park guest captured the scene of an alleged shoplifting outside the Pioneer Mercantile merchandise location:

The video shows multiple merchandise security tags strewn on the ground outside Pioneer Mercantile at nighttime. While shoplifting is obviously against the Disneyland Resort rules (and the law!), it’s unclear if the guests were caught. Cameras and undercover cast members are everywhere at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park–so even if the thieves walked out of Pioneer Mercantile unscathed, their behavior very well may have caught up with them later in the day.

Guests should never intervene if they spot unsafe or prohibited behavior at the Disney parks. Instead, notify the nearest Disney cast member and allow security to de-escalate any potentially hazardous situations. For everyone’s safety, let the trained professionals handle it!

