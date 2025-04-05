Disney Now Inviting All Guests To Register for Club 33 Amid Economic Recession Warnings

For years, Club 33 has been the most elusive destination for Disney park fans. This week, though, it became just a little less mysterious.

Nestled discreetly at 33 Royal Street in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, Club 33 stands as an exclusive members-only club conceived by Walt Disney himself. Inspired by the VIP lounges he encountered at the 1964 World’s Fair, Disney envisioned a secluded space within the park to entertain corporate sponsors and distinguished guests. The club officially opened its doors in May 1967, shortly after Disney’s passing, and for a long time was the sole venue within Disneyland Park where you could find alcohol.

Membership to Club 33 is highly coveted and comes with a substantial price tag. While Disney doesn’t actively advertise these prices, prospective members reportedly face an initiation fee ranging from $25,000 to $50,000, with annual dues anywhere between $12,500 and $30,000, depending on the membership level. These fees grant access to the club’s fine dining, exclusive events, and a respite from the bustling park atmosphere. ​However, they also come with some strict rules – which, if broken, can result in expulsion. Just see last year’s lawsuit debacle over Disney’s decision to remove two members from the club due to public intoxication at Disney California Adventure Park.

Over the years, Club 33 has expanded beyond its original Anaheim location. Similar establishments now exist in Tokyo Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland, each offering a unique blend of luxury and Disney magic. In 2017, Walt Disney World Resort announced the introduction of Club 33 lounges in each of its four theme parks, further extending the legacy of this exclusive enclave.

Disney Lifts the Curtain on “Exclusive” Club 33