Disney Now Inviting All Guests To Register for Club 33 Amid Economic Recession Warnings

For years, Club 33 has been the most elusive destination for Disney park fans. This week, though, it became just a little less mysterious.
Nestled discreetly at 33 Royal Street in Disneyland’s New Orleans Square, Club 33 stands as an exclusive members-only club conceived by Walt Disney himself. Inspired by the VIP lounges he encountered at the 1964 World’s Fair, Disney envisioned a secluded space within the park to entertain corporate sponsors and distinguished guests. The club officially opened its doors in May 1967, shortly after Disney’s passing, and for a long time was the sole venue within Disneyland Park where you could find alcohol.
Membership to Club 33 is highly coveted and comes with a substantial price tag. While Disney doesn’t actively advertise these prices, prospective members reportedly face an initiation fee ranging from $25,000 to $50,000, with annual dues anywhere between $12,500 and $30,000, depending on the membership level. These fees grant access to the club’s fine dining, exclusive events, and a respite from the bustling park atmosphere. However, they also come with some strict rules – which, if broken, can result in expulsion. Just see last year’s lawsuit debacle over Disney’s decision to remove two members from the club due to public intoxication at Disney California Adventure Park.
Over the years, Club 33 has expanded beyond its original Anaheim location. Similar establishments now exist in Tokyo Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland, each offering a unique blend of luxury and Disney magic. In 2017, Walt Disney World Resort announced the introduction of Club 33 lounges in each of its four theme parks, further extending the legacy of this exclusive enclave.
Worth noting is the fact that this doesn’t mean Club 33 membership is open to all. Disney is still operating an invite-only system, which will likely continue to welcome a small number of paid members at a time. However, as several others pointed out, Disney going to the effort of advertising registration to the masses suggests that membership isn’t exactly at its strongest right now.
In fact, one fan went so far as to dub this a “recession indicator.” While we’re not quite sure about that, this shift in approach to Club 33 does come right as experts warn that the U.S. may be on the verge of a recession. JPMorgan recently increased the odds of both a domestic U.S. and a global recession to 60% after several tariffs were introduced earlier this week.
Perks of Club 33 Membership
Considering membership? First things first, be prepared to wait a while. Some guests have waited years to receive an invite to Club 33.
If you do manage to secure membership, get ready to gain access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure without blackout dates, along with park-hopping privileges and private entry through a discreet, members-only door. That means no waiting in long lines at the gates and a more seamless start to your visit, whether you’re meeting friends for dinner or popping in for a quick stroll through the parks.
The centerpiece perk is access to the Club 33 restaurant. It’s one of the few places in Disneyland Park that serves alcohol (it used to be the only place) and features an upscale menu with seasonal dishes, premium wines, and impeccable service. The intimate space also includes a private balcony offering a top-tier view of parades and fireworks—without the crowds.
Other perks include white-glove concierge service to help plan visits, reserve hard-to-get dining, and arrange VIP experiences. Members receive exclusive gifts throughout the year and invitations to private events, from holiday parties to early previews of new attractions. While membership doesn’t guarantee discounts, it does ensure a level of luxury and access few Disney fans will ever experience.
Members reportedly receive a select number of friends and family passes throughout the year. Some alumni claim to have also enjoyed automatic access to Lightning Lane queues each time they visit the parks, while the two members who faced Disney down in court over their expulsion claimed that there are those who get preferential treatment (including Woody himself, Tom Hanks).
Again, you’d have to be a member of Club 33 to know all this for sure. Disney isn’t exactly in the habit of listing out the many perks of Club 33 membership, presumably to avoid making us commonfolk feel too jealous of the Mickey Mouse 1%. Should this current trend of opening up the club to the masses continue, however, who knows what other information Disney will share in the future.