Disney Castle Goes Up in Flames, Fire Engulfs Structure During Fireworks

What would you do if you saw a Disney castle go up in flames?

Sirens are not what Disney guests are used to hearing as they enjoy their day at Magic Kingdom, but in the past guests have had to experience an unexpected surprise at the Walt Disney World Resort when a small fire broke out near Cinderella Castle.

When guests visit Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, they are met with so many incredible structures, buildings, rides, and experiences. From the jaw-dropping Expedition Everest at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to the incredibly immersive Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, guests are always in for a thrilling, thematic and surprising experience.

The magic doesn’t stop with its exterior, though, as Cinderella Castle is fully equipped with an entire suite inside. The Cinderella Castle Suite is a true money-cannot-buy location at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Nestled inside the classic Magic Kingdom icon, the suite is beautifully crafted, making any Disney fan’s dreams come true. Last year, Disney Parks released an exclusive tour of the suite, enchanting viewers with an inside look at this coveted location at the end of Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests can also find a delicious restaurant inside the castle, officially called Cinderella’s Royal Table. Here, guests can dine in elegance high above Magic Kingdom as they enjoy a variety of “royal” dishes while dining with Cinderella, Belle, Ariel, Snow White, and Aurora.

Two years ago, three emergency vehicles were unusually brought down Main Street, U.S.A. on a Tuesday evening, and Disney guests present in Magic Kingdom during the emergency situation shared their experiences, videos, and commentary.

First-aid teams, Orange County sheriffs, and the Reedy Creek fire department are all on hand for any rare accidents or incidents that occur on Disney property. That night, however, guests experienced something totally unexpected in the form of fire trucks driving down Main Street, U.S.A. to attend to a fire in the theme park.

A small fire broke out near Cinderella Castle that caused Cast Members to evacuate the area surrounding the famous Park icon.

Jon Shirey, president of the Reedy Creek Firefighters said that even though firefighters try to avoid driving through main areas of Disney’s theme parks as often as possible, sometimes the nature of an emergency may call for responders to do so.

On that night, this was one of those incidents as firefighters needed to get to Cinderella Castle as quickly as possible, meaning they had to drive down Main Street, U.S.A. in Magic Kingdom.

In Disneyland, we have the iconic Sleeping Beauty Castle, which Walt Disney walked through time and time again (which luckily has not caught on fire as of late). Each of the Disney castles around the world are an icon, being the most photographed spot in each of their parks.

Although Disneyland does let you walk through the castle as it tells the story of Sleeping Beauty, Disneyland Paris‘ castle actually features animatronics and functions as a mega walk-through attraction called La Tanière du Dragon.

Here, guests can tip-toe through the dark dungeon “La Tanière du Dragon” underneath, where a monstrous prisoner lurks. Once the ruler of the skies, this defeated dragon lies chained against jagged rocks. It may be dozing, but tread carefully, as one false move will lead to a hot, rumbling surprise.

DLP Report (@DLPReport) took to X (formally Twitter) to share that Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant or Sleeping Beauty Castle is once again up in flames, but in a good way. Fire effects are now returning to Disney Dreams! the nighttime spectacular.

ire effects have finally returned to Disney Dreams! (only on one side due to ongoing refurbishments)

The official description of the show reads, “Guided by Peter Pan’s shadow, guests will discover or rediscover some of the greatest Disney stories projected on Sleeping Beauty Castle during an extraordinary journey featuring iconic songs from Disney and Pixar fan favorites Beauty and the Beast, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Lion King, Tangled, and many others.”

Disneyland Paris is ushering in a groundbreaking new chapter with a state-of-the-art nighttime show and a €2 billion ($2.05 billion) expansion, cementing its status as Europe's most-visited theme park. From high-tech laser displays to massive park expansions, the resort is evolving in exciting ways. Disney Tales of Magic: A Spectacle Unlike Any Other Most recently, the new 20-minute nighttime show, Disney Tales of Magic, debuted this month, captivating audiences with a mesmerizing mix of drones, synchronized fountains, ultra-bright lasers, and high-definition projections. The show's standout feature—powerful lasers that can travel 23 miles (37 km)—were previously used only at the Paris 2024 Olympics' Eiffel Tower light show, making Disneyland Paris the first theme park to integrate this cutting-edge technology.

The Lion King Land – The Pride Lands will come to life with a thrilling log flume ride cascading from Pride Rock, as well as character encounters with fan-favorites like Simba and Timon. A New Era for Disneyland Paris With a record-breaking nighttime show, groundbreaking technology, and unparalleled park expansions, Disneyland Paris is set to redefine the theme park experience in Europe—proving that the magic is only getting bigger and better.

What do you think about Sleeping Beauty Castle bringing fire back to the castle?