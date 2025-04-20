Disneyland Guest Spreads Biohazard All Over Theme Park Ride

Disneyland Resort fans are outraged after an adult man reportedly contaminated several theme park surfaces with poop. The incident went viral after an Instagram user shared a video of the guest walking around the Southern California Disney park.

Strangely, poop has been in the headlines at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort recently. In March, a viral post showed that a guest had pooped all over the wall in the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind queue.

Weeks later, fecal matter contamination shut down Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom Park and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park. One guest even reported fecal biohazards in their Disney Resort hotel room.

Last week, Instagram user @sickandwrongpodcast shared this video of a man walking through Disneyland Park with brown-stained white sweatpants. “I was wondering what that smell was and looked up and saw this,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “…Wrong day to wear white brother.”

The video amassed thousands of likes and comments. Many Disney Parks fans were outraged that the man wouldn’t immediately change instead of walking around Disneyland Park, contaminating any surface he came into contact with.

“Just gross,” @themeparkpintopia wrote. “I feel bad for the guy. But how many surfaces did he contaminate with this?”

“Imagine getting on a ride after him, you messed up too,” @tanashaql replied.

Still, others said it was wrong for the other guests to film a stranger already down on his luck.

“Am I the only one who thinks it was mean to film this?” @lindseysreese asked. “He was probably already humiliated as it was.”

“Man! I know this is IG but, I feel sorry for bro,” @not_your_average_pp commented. “He lost the battle. Dang….”

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort theme parks have First Aid centers where guests can go for unexpected medical issues and over-the-counter medication. The Disney cast members there are happy to help with any difficulties during your visit.

If you spot fecal matter or any other biohazards in a guest area at the Disney parks, report it to the nearest cast member. Custodial cast members have special chemicals and protocols to clean up bodily fluids.

What's the grossest thing you've seen at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort?