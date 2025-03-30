Guest Shares Video After Poop-Filled Disney Ride Ruins Magic Kingdom Visit

In the latest in a slew of fecal matter-related incidents at Walt Disney World Resort, poop shut down Magic Kingdom Park’s Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. One guest filmed as Disney cast members notified families that the century-old ride would close with no reopening timeline.

Prince Charming Regal Carrousel is older than Magic Kingdom Park itself. Although it premiered at Walt Disney World Resort in 1971, the ride was crafted in 1918. It entertained families in Michigan and New Jersey before getting a magical facelift and finding a permanent home in Fantasyland.

Unfortunately, the decades-old attraction is the latest affected by an onslaught of poop-related shutdowns at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

In the last few weeks, guests’ fecal matter has impacted operations on Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT and Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! at Disney California Adventure Park. Guests have also reported poop contamination problems in their Disney Resort hotel rooms.

In a video recently shared by Instagram users @cysticfit and @onlyinfloridaa, Disney cast members cleared guests from the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom Park.

As employees warned guests that they didn’t know how long the attraction would be closed, one of the Instagram users captured a shot of what appeared to be human feces on the Carrousel floor. (*Editor’s note: the content below may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Only in Florida (@onlyinfloridaa)

“Attention, Prince Charming Regal Carrousel, we apologize for the inconvenience,” a Disney cast member said over a loudspeaker. “Due to technical difficulties, the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel is closing temporarily. At this time, we are unable to present a reopening time, but we hope that you will visit us later. If you would like to wait in the line, you are more than welcome to do so, but we will not be running.”

It’s unclear how long it took custodial teams to sanitize the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel. However, the attraction eventually reopened and was operating normally at the time of this article’s publication.

Has another guest negatively impacted your visit to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!