Disneyland Bans Shorts, Political Gear and Mickey Ears From Notorious Theme Park Location

Certain items are strictly prohibited at this infamous Disneyland location.

Few vacation destinations offer as much fun and magic as Disney, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland serving as some of the world’s most popular theme park resorts. While Walt Disney World may be bigger, Disneyland is the original, and as such, holds a special place in the hearts of many fans and guests alike.

Disney’s West Coast theme park resort features classic rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, “It’s a Small World,” Matterhorn Bobsleds, Space Mountain, Alice in Wonderland, Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride, and many more. The park also has more intense and high-tech attractions, such as Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance.

However, what truly makes Disneyland special is its ambiance and wide range of “extra-curricular” activities, like dining, live entertainment, and, of course, Club 33, which has updated its dress code policy for members.

The Disneyland website was recently updated, bringing with it changes to Club 33’s dress code. While located inside a theme park, Club 33 members will be turned away if they are wearing items that do not fall in line with these guidelines. Among the items not allowed are cut-off shorts and tank tops, as well as swimsuits, ripped jeans, and yoga pants.

Other banned items include athletic wear, flip flops, and exposed underwear. Political attire of any kind is also prohibited. Perhaps the most interesting prohibited items are Disney-related gear, such as the infamous Mickey hats guests see throughout the parks, as well as Minnie ears.

“Club 33 restaurant management has full discretion to determine and enforce appropriate attire, including, without limitation, the issuance of a dress code infraction to the primary member,” reads the Club 33 website.

The same types of items are also not allowed inside Le Grand Salon restaurant, with the location asking patrons to refrain from wearing shorts, t-shirts, hats, and sweatshirts.

Disneyland’s elusive and luxurious Club 33 has become a legend, not just within the Disney theme park community but throughout pop culture. Inspired by the VIP lounges Walt Disney himself saw while enjoying the 1964 New York World’s Fair, Club 33 boasts an impressive list of exclusive features and benefits for those lucky enough to call themselves a member.

Club 33 opened in 1967 at Disneyland, a few months following the death of Walt Disney. In a way, Club 33 serves as a living tribute to the man behind the curtain, though modern times have paved the way for a number of changes.

Membership to Club 33 can range anywhere from $12,500 to $30,000. This is a per-year price, with initiation fees ranging between $25,000 and $100,000. For many, a trip to Disneyland and/or Walt Disney World is already luxurious and extravagant enough, but for those with the money and the connections, Club 33 is an incredible way to elevate their trip.

Members of Club 33 reportedly include big-time celebrities like Elton John and Tom Hanks, though there’s now a wide range of patrons who call Club 33 their home away from home.

