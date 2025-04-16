Disney Totally Revamps Security Screening for Hotel Guests

Disneyland Paris Resort is revamping one of its security screening areas for Disney Resort hotel guests. Here’s the latest construction update.

The only European Disney Resort looks a lot different lately, with construction walls scattered throughout Disneyland Park, Walt Disney Studios Park, Disney Village, and the Disney Resort hotels. Two Starbucks locations are closed for refurbishment at Disney Hotel Santa Fe and Disney Hotel Cheyenne.

Walt Disney Studios Park is gearing up for its 2026 transformation into Disney Adventure World, which will include the World of Frozen and a family-friendly Up (2009) ride. Disney Village is currently constructing several new shopping and dining locations, including a new McDonald’s.

Also at Disney Village, crews have been hard at work reimagining the security screening area exclusive to Disney Resort hotel guests. X (formerly Twitter) account @DLPReport recently shared these aerial photos of the construction site:

🔧 Good progress is also being made on the new Disney Village Security Gates for Disney Hotel Guests, and the nearby landscaped area. Hopefully the railings are temporary or will be painted as they don’t match the rest of Lake Disney 🤨

🔧 Good progress is also being made on the new Disney Village Security Gates for Disney Hotel Guests, and the nearby landscaped area. Hopefully the railings are temporary or will be painted as they don’t match the rest of Lake Disney 🤨 pic.twitter.com/X9hKX9X9kO — DLP Report (@DLPReport) April 14, 2025

The photos appear to show that the roof of the new security screening area is mostly complete, but the concrete, landscaping, and other details are still in the early stages. As the X user pointed out, some of the newly installed railings don’t match the rest of the Disney Village/Lake Disney area, and it remains to be seen whether this will be corrected during the final construction stages.

Until the work is complete, guests will be directed to security stations under temporary green tents. Disneyland Paris Resort hasn’t released an official grand opening date for the Disney Resort hotel guest security area at Disney Village, but it’s expected to debut sometime this year.

Disneyland Paris Resort has slightly different security protocols than Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. Although most areas use similar metal detectors and bag checks, some Disney Resort hotels also check guests’ luggage upon entry. Security will also ask some guests to open their trunks upon arrival at the Disney Resort hotels.

Has construction impacted your visit to Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, or any of the international Disney parks? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments!