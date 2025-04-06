Disney Resort Completes Massive Overhaul

Disney’s Pop Century Resort just got a major upgrade that’s bound to delight early risers and coffee lovers alike. The resort’s main food court, Everything POP Shopping & Dining, has completed a major refresh, and now it’s showing off the final piece of the puzzle: a new dedicated coffee shop right inside the venue. And with Spring Break crowds already pouring in, the timing couldn’t have been better.

While most of Everything POP’s renovation wrapped up back in January, one area was still hidden behind temporary walls and curtains. That mysterious space is now home to a cozy new counter that serves up freshly brewed coffee, iced drinks, and a selection of tasty pastries and sweet treats. The shop gives guests one more convenient spot to snag their caffeine fix before heading to the parks.

This coffee nook doesn’t just serve drip coffee. It’s got an impressive lineup of beverages to choose from, including Joffrey’s fresh-brewed coffee, espresso drinks, and specialty creations like lattes and mochas. Guests can even personalize their drinks with flavors like vanilla, hazelnut, caramel, or sugar-free options. One standout offering—though not listed on the physical menu—is the Cinnamon Roll Frozen Blended Coffee. It’s a hidden gem that’s currently only showing up on the digital menu via the My Disney Experience app. Ryan Teetz tweeted on X images of the newly opened coffee shop.

New Pop Century mobile order and coffee shop area is now open! #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/dqzdGhhTiU — Ryan Teetz (@rteetz) April 4, 2025

Alongside the drinks, there’s a solid lineup of baked goods available all day long. The Mickey Cinnamon Roll (because everything tastes better shaped like Mickey) is a must-try. You’ll also find flaky chocolate croissants, plain croissants, and classic chocolate chip muffins—all perfect pairings for your beverage of choice.

Mobile ordering is also in full effect at the new shop. Disney has added numbered pickup cubbies at the counter where Cast Members place completed orders. Guests receive a notification on their phone when their mobile order is ready, along with the cubby number, making for an easy, grab-and-go experience.

On top of the tasty offerings, the atmosphere is just plain fun. The seating area includes bright, colorful décor and plenty of comfy chairs for lounging with your cup of joe. Disney even brought in a few board games, turning the space into a casual, family-friendly hangout that encourages people to relax for a few minutes before the day kicks into high gear.

The full renovation of Everything POP Shopping & Dining is now done, just in time for the influx of Spring Break visitors and the always-packed summer season. This wasn’t just a minor refresh—it was a full-on reimagining of one of Disney’s most budget-friendly and beloved Value Resort dining locations. Guests staying at Pop Century now get to enjoy an updated, more modern aesthetic throughout the space, plus better traffic flow during meal times, more mobile order options, and of course, the new coffee corner.

Pop Century has long been a fan-favorite resort for families looking for a fun, energetic vibe without the Deluxe Resort price tag. It’s themed around pop culture from the 1950s through the 1990s, with oversized yo-yos, Walkmans, and Rubik’s cubes decorating the resort’s grounds. It also happens to be one of the best Value Resorts when it comes to transportation thanks to its Disney Skyliner station, which gives guests direct access to EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Now that Everything POP has been fully refreshed, it’s more than just a place to grab food—it’s become a destination in itself. Whether you’re fueling up for a rope drop mission, stopping in after a midday swim, or grabbing a dessert before heading back to your room, the experience is now smoother and more enjoyable across the board.

And with all these improvements rolling out just before the high-traffic spring and summer periods, Disney’s clearly playing the long game here. The resort is set up to handle the upcoming rush with ease. Having the coffee shop open now gives early morning guests somewhere to stop before jumping on the Skyliner, and the quicker ordering setup means fewer lines and more time enjoying your vacation.

So if you’re planning a trip to Disney World in the coming months and you’re staying at Pop Century, you’re in luck. The resort just got a major glow-up, and this new coffee shop is the cherry on top. Whether you’re team hot latte, iced coffee, or pastries all day long, there’s something new waiting for you at Pop Century.