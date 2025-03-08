Warning: Magic Kingdom To Change Major Attraction Imminently

March is here and a big change is on the horizon for guests visiting Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom this month. With adjustments to entertainment schedules, Disney World guests should take note of what is happening at the famous Central Florida location.

For many theme park fans, Disney World remains a must-visit destination, despite an influx of refurbishments, indefinite closures, and large-scale transformations across the resort. While some travelers may opt to delay their trip—or even check out Universal’s Epic Universe when it opens—Magic Kingdom is still expected to draw crowds eager to experience its signature attractions and entertainment offerings.

Disney parks aren’t just about high-profile thrill rides like EPCOT’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind or Hollywood Studios’ Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Guests also seek out a variety of stage shows and nighttime spectacles, from Festival of the Lion King at Disney’s Animal Kingdom to Magic Kingdom’s Happily Ever After, making entertainment a key part of the Disney experience.

However, seasonal and operational shifts mean that Magic Kingdom’s entertainment lineup is undergoing some modifications.

The first major update came in mid-February when the Festival of Fantasy parade increased its daily showings from one to two performances. Instead of its usual 3 p.m. showtime, the parade now runs at both 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

This adjustment, however, impacted the Disney Adventures Cavalcade Parade. Previously held twice daily at 10:30 a.m. and 11:45 a.m., the cavalcade is now performed once per day, shifting to a 5:10 p.m. slot.

Another scheduling change comes this month with the arrival of Daylight Saving Time. The beloved Happily Ever After fireworks spectacular will be pushed from its current 8 p.m. time slot to 8:30 p.m. starting tomorrow, March 9, before moving to a 9 p.m. start time on March 30.

The first time change for the Magic Kingdom nighttime spectacular comes amid the spring break rush at Disney World, and the wider Central Florida theme park landscape. Record numbers were expected to move through Orlando International Airport (MCO) this spring, and the crowds at Walt Disney World Resort have seen the pricey Lightning Lane Premier Pass sell out for consecutive days.

Looking ahead, an even bigger shift is set for summer 2025, when Magic Kingdom will debut its highly anticipated nighttime parade, Disney Starlight. Announced at the 2024 D23 Expo, this all-new spectacular will carry forward the legacy of the Main Street Electrical Parade, introducing cutting-edge technology and reimagined storytelling for a new generation of Disney fans.

“Disney Starlight will continue the nighttime spectacular legacy started by the Main Street Electrical Parade using the latest technology to tell new stories about the characters you love,” Disney Parks Blog confirmed. “All of this is brought to life by the magic of the Blue Fairy, in addition to beloved characters from Walt Disney Animation Studios films Peter Pan, Encanto, Frozen, and more.”

As Magic Kingdom undergoes these operational changes, guests will have plenty to look forward to. How do you feel about the updates at Walt Disney World Resort? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!