Disney Is Bringing Back a Classic Character for a Limited Time

If you’re heading to Disneyland this spring, you might want to pencil in a visit to Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel—because some fun new changes are coming to this fan-favorite dining spot.

Goofy’s Kitchen has always been a popular character meal, known for its lively atmosphere and buffet loaded with Disney magic. Whether you’re starting your day with Mickey-shaped pancakes or ending it with Goofy’s famous “Goofyroni & Cheese,” this restaurant gives you a chance to enjoy great food alongside some of your favorite Disney characters like Mickey, Minnie, Pluto, and of course, Goofy himself dressed in full chef attire.

Now, there’s a fresh reason to book a reservation. Disneyland has officially announced a limited-time seasonal event: “Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates Springtime!” From April 3 through May 9, guests will get to experience a special spring celebration that includes fun decorations, themed outfits for the characters, and a very special guest—Clarabelle Cow. That’s right, Clarabelle is making her return to Goofy’s Kitchen, and she’s joining in on the festivities in style, complete with a new seasonal outfit to match the springtime cheer.

This event is more than just a costume change or themed meal—it’s a seasonal takeover that brings a unique vibe to the Disneyland Hotel. Guests dining at Goofy’s Kitchen during this time can expect themed music, bright and cheerful spring décor, and plenty of photo ops with the characters in their new looks. The return of Clarabelle is a sweet throwback for longtime Disney fans, especially since she doesn’t make regular appearances at many character dining spots.

But that’s not the only reason Goofy’s Kitchen is buzzing with excitement. Disney is also preparing a special Mother’s Day brunch and dinner buffet, happening on May 10 and 11. While Disney hasn’t revealed which characters will be stopping by to honor all the moms out there, it’s safe to assume this experience will be extra memorable. If you’re planning to treat a mom in your life to a magical day at Disneyland, this could be the perfect way to do it.

Of course, as with any beloved Disneyland dining experience, spots are expected to go quickly—especially with these new additions. Guests can start booking reservations as early as April 3, and considering how popular Goofy’s Kitchen already is, this springtime version is bound to fill up fast.

Goofy’s Kitchen has long been known for adding extra fun to family trips, and events like this just add another layer of magic. The dining experience is designed for guests of all ages, making it a great option for families with young kids, couples looking for a whimsical date night, or even solo travelers who love a bit of Disney nostalgia with their waffles.

What makes Goofy’s Kitchen special compared to other character meals is how interactive and immersive the setting feels. You’re not just snapping a photo with Mickey and heading out—you’re laughing as Goofy dances by your table, watching kids wave at Pluto from across the room, and feeling like you’re part of something that’s more than just a meal. And with the addition of Clarabelle and themed events like this, it just gets better.

Disneyland fans know how much seasonal touches can elevate an experience, and “Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates Springtime!” is shaping up to be one of those moments that you’ll want to say you were a part of. It’s the kind of event that turns an ordinary vacation breakfast into a cherished memory.

So if you’re visiting Disneyland Resort in April or early May, this is definitely a meal worth considering. And with Mother’s Day following right behind the spring celebration, there’s a whole lot of joy packed into just a few weeks at the Disneyland Hotel.

Whether you’re there for the waffles, the characters, or the chance to see Clarabelle back in action, Goofy’s Kitchen is calling. Just don’t forget to make that reservation—you know how fast the Disney magic can disappear if you wait too long.