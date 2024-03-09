Unprecedented Changes Coming to Staple Disneyland Experience

A staple of Disneyland Resort will soon be completely reimagined, removing a beloved character from the spotlight in an unprecedented move.

Since its opening in 1955, Disneyland Resort has gone through massive changes, welcoming thrilling new experiences like Cars Land and Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Park, not to mention the massive revamp currently in progress at Haunted Mansion, the reimagining of Splash Mountain to turn it into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, and plans to build a land inspired by James Cameron’s Avatar franchise and even a third theme park!

But plans to change Disneyland don’t stop there; as per a recent announcement, another staple of the Southern California Disney Park will soon be reimagined, welcoming an unprecedented bombshell.

Related: Move Over Orlando, Disney Ready to Set Multi-Million-Dollar Project in Motion

Disneyland officials recently revealed that Goofy’s Kitchen, the iconic restaurant located in the Disneyland Hotel, will welcome a “merry” new offering this spring, with the grand debut of a beloved Disney character.

From Thursday, March 28 through Sunday, May 12, 2024, Goofy’s Kitchen will welcome the “Sensational Springtime Buffet” with exclusive bountiful breakfast, brunch, and dinner offerings. Goofy will be joined in the merriment by some of his famous friends, but Clarabelle will steal the spotlight in her first appearance at a Disneyland Resort restaurant.

“In addition to regular breakfast or dinner favorites, the Springtime breakfast, brunch and dinner buffets all feature such enticing options as Poached Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail, Snow Crab Claw Cocktail, Orange Saffron Salmon, a carving station with Prime Rib and much more,” Disney stated. Goofy and his friends will don new outfits to look their springtime best, and the staple location will be festively decorated to celebrate the season, so you won’t want to miss the limited-time exceptional experience. The Sensational Springtime Buffet will be available in the following hours and prices: Breakfast – 7:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Adult: $62; Child: $34)

Brunch –11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Adult: $62; Child: $34)

Dinner – 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Adult: $75; Child: $37)

Goofy’s Kitchen at the Disneyland Hotel is a highly-demanded experience, and guests looking to visit Goofy and Clarabelle during the limited-time Sensational Springtime Buffet are urged to make a reservation before their visit to Walt Disney’s original theme park.

If you haven’t experienced this all-you-care-to-enjoy experience at Disneyland, the theme park describes it as follows:

Good Morning Giggles At this breakfast buffet, choose from an array of eye-opening favorites and be surprised by who drops by… it’ll be a blast! Pose for a photo in Goofy’s zany kitchen before you enter the eatery where boisterous fun is the perfect way to start your day. Then, get set for an unforgettable time with Goofy and friends as you create an oh-so-perfect meal from the wide selection of delicious, all-you-care-to-enjoy dishes. Many favorite Disney friends have been known to pay a visit, so be ready to join in the fun and wave at your favorite Characters as they pass by your table. Have those cameras ready for some amusing Character selfies! Goofy’s Gamut of Goodies

At breakfast, enjoy choices galore including made-to-order omelets, Mickey Mouse waffles, pancakes, French toast, sausage, bacon, eggs Benedict, smoked salmon, pastries, fresh fruit, and more. And don’t forget to try Goofy’s very own peanut butter and jelly pizza! Disney Dinnertime Magic Eat, play, laugh! Enjoy an endless array of delish dishes as Chef Goofy and friends spice things up during an unforgettable meal! Savory Supper Selections

Head to any of the all-you-care-to-enjoy stations serving hearty fare that’ll make you smile. Create your own plate with succulent meats from the carving station, fresh catch of the day, seasonal vegetables, chilled tossed salads, mac & cheese, and assorted pizzas. Don’t forget to save some room for the pièce de résistance—a dessert buffet featuring warm bread pudding and other delectable delights.

Are you excited to see Clarabelle join the crew at Goofy’s Kitchen in the Disneyland Hotel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!