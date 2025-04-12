Disney Drunk Driver Hits Disney Guest: Vehicle Impounded

At Walt Disney World, safety is a top priority, but recent incidents involving guests using motorized scooters have raised concerns about the safety of those operating the vehicles under the influence of alcohol. Two separate reports have drawn attention to potential dangers posed by intoxicated individuals using motorized scooters in the parks, leaving some questioning whether stricter regulations should be put in place to prevent accidents.

One guest took to social media to share a disturbing experience involving their mother, who was hit by an elderly woman driving a motorized scooter while under the influence. According to the report, the woman, who appeared to be intoxicated, did not apologize after the incident, which left the guest feeling frustrated and concerned about the safety of guests navigating the park.

A Rising Problem

“Hot take: people on the motorized scooters should not be able to drink and drive them. That’s the take. My mom got hit by an old woman drinking in a motorized scooter and the woman didn’t even apologize. How is that different from drinking and driving?”

The guest wrote, emphasizing the similarity between operating a vehicle under the influence and the potential risks involved with motorized scooters in public spaces.

The incident echoes a broader conversation about the use of motorized scooters in crowded areas like Walt Disney World, where large crowds, narrow pathways, and a busy atmosphere create potential hazards. Many parkgoers rely on these scooters for mobility, but there have been concerns raised about the lack of regulation regarding alcohol consumption while operating the vehicles. While some argue that alcohol consumption in public places is generally allowed, others believe that it should be prohibited for individuals operating motorized scooters to ensure the safety of all guests.

Driver’s Vehicle Impounded

In a separate report, a former emergency room nurse shared their experience with a particularly alarming situation involving a man who was reportedly intoxicated while operating a motorized scooter at Disney. According to the nurse, the man was so drunk that his scooter was impounded by security. However, the situation took an even stranger turn when the man returned to retrieve his scooter only to find that it had not been plugged in, leaving him unable to use it.

“I worked as an ER nurse for many years. We once had a man who was very drunk on his motorized scooter and they impounded it! But when he went to get it, they didn’t plug it in. Tough times out there,” the nurse recounted, adding a layer of dark humor to an otherwise serious issue.

Both incidents highlight a growing concern about the safety of guests who use motorized scooters at Walt Disney World. While the park has a history of making accommodations for guests with disabilities, these reports suggest that there may be a need for more specific rules surrounding the operation of motorized scooters, especially in relation to alcohol consumption.

Currently, Walt Disney World has guidelines that prohibit disruptive behavior and ensure the safety of all guests, but there are no explicit regulations regarding alcohol consumption while operating motorized scooters. As alcohol is served in many areas of the park, the issue of drunk driving on scooters raises a valid concern for the safety of both the intoxicated individuals and those around them.

For now, it seems that more discussions are needed to find a balance between accommodating guests with mobility needs and ensuring the safety of everyone in the park. Whether that means stricter regulations for motorized scooter users or increased awareness among both guests and staff remains to be seen.