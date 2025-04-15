Disney Disguises Mandatory Lice-Checking Screening on all Children

There’s nothing quite like the sparkle in a child’s eye when they’re transformed into a royal prince or princess right inside Magic Kingdom. For many families, a trip to Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World is the highlight of their entire vacation — and it’s not hard to see why. From fairy dust to fairy godmothers, the boutique is a whirlwind of whimsy, glitter, and dreams coming true.

But behind all that pixie dust, there’s something a little more practical happening that most parents never realize — and yes, it involves a quick (and very subtle) check for head lice. Let’s break down what makes Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique so magical, what it costs, and what might be happening behind the scenes.

What Is Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique?

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is Disney’s signature royal makeover salon for kids ages 3 to 14, where young guests are transformed into storybook characters with the help of a “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentice.” The boutique is located inside Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom (with a second location at Disney Springs, though that one is currently closed as of early 2025).

Guests can choose from a variety of makeover packages, which may include hairstyling, shimmering makeup, nails, accessories, and even full princess gowns or knight costumes — all with plenty of sparkle.

Why Kids (and Parents) Love It

This is not your average beauty salon visit. From the moment your little one sits down, their stylist — dressed in magical garb — speaks to them in character as a Fairy Godmother’s apprentice. They chat about royal rules, Disney favorites, and sprinkle in just the right amount of pixie dust. It’s an enchanting, hands-on experience where kids truly feel seen and celebrated.

Parents are often just as emotional, watching their child twirl in the mirror or proudly march through Fantasyland in full princess regalia.

How Much Does Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique Cost?

Prices vary based on the package selected, and yes — some of them are a royal investment:

Carriage Package – Starts at $99.95: Hairstyling, makeup, face gem, nail polish, sash, and tote.

Castle Package – Around $199.95: Includes everything from the Carriage Package plus a Disney Princess gown and accessories.

Deluxe Castle Package – Roughly $229.95+: A premium gown and upgraded accessories.

There are also knight packages starting at $19.95 for boys or kids who’d prefer armor and gel-styled hair. Prices are always subject to change, so it’s smart to check the latest rates before booking.

The Fairy Godmother’s Secret Talent: A Gentle Head Check

Dis: while the Fairy Godmother’s apprentice is chatting up your child and styling their hair into a perfect princess bun or sparkly twist… they’re also subtly checking for lice.

Yep. It’s all part of the magic.

Disney doesn’t publicly advertise this, but it makes sense. With dozens of stylists sharing hair tools, brushes, and costume headpieces in an enclosed salon, a single case of head lice could quickly spread to other guests or even cast members. That’s why Disney takes a proactive — and very discreet — approach.

Tara Bull shared a video of the lice check in action, stating, “Disney is very creative when checking for lice”

Disney is very creative when checking for lice pic.twitter.com/wZYlEN8Dqf — TaraBull (@TaraBull808) April 14, 2025

How Do They Actually Check for Lice?

A trained stylist or hair professional can spot signs of lice through:

Sectioning the hair and gently parting it as they style.

Looking for nits (eggs), which are tiny white or yellowish ovals attached to hair shafts.

Noticing live lice, which move quickly and can be harder to detect.

Checking the nape of the neck and behind the ears, common spots where lice tend to cluster.

But at Disney, it’s done so seamlessly that most kids never realize it’s happening. They’re too caught up in stories about glass slippers or talking frogs to notice their stylist is being incredibly observant.

What Happens If They Find Something?

If lice are detected, the cast member will quietly notify the parent or guardian and explain that the makeover can’t proceed at that time. While disappointing, it’s handled with care, compassion, and discretion to avoid embarrassment for the child.

Disney does this not to shame anyone — but to protect all the children who pass through the boutique each day. It’s a smart move in a high-traffic, kid-centered experience, and it’s handled with as much grace as you’d expect from a company that deals in fairy tales.

Final Thoughts: Behind Every Sparkle Is a Little Smart Planning

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique is one of the most beloved experiences at Walt Disney World for a reason — it’s truly magical. But that magic is made possible by behind-the-scenes processes that keep the experience safe, sanitary, and delightful for every child.

So the next time your little one is chatting with their Fairy Godmother’s apprentice mid-makeover, remember: she’s not just weaving a story — she’s making sure your child (and everyone else) can enjoy the magic worry-free.

Because at Disney, even the practical stuff gets sprinkled with pixie dust.