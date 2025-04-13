Brand-New ‘Batman’ Officially Coming Later This Year!

On Saturday, April 12, the DC universe brought a super surprise to C2E2, the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. During the “Kyle Higgins Presents: Radiant Black, The Massive-Verse and More!” panel, writer Kyle Higgins announced a brand new Batman series coming later this year!

Batman has been saving the day for nearly a century after making his first comic book appearance in 1939. Over the years, the DC hero has stepped off the page and onto our screens in everything from animated television shows to blockbuster films starring everyone from Michael Keaton to Val Kilmer to Robert Pattinson as the alter ego of wealthy businessman Bruce Wayne.

But Batman’s latest adventure will bring him back to the page in an all-new limited DC Elseworlds series, “Immortal Legend Batman.” The six-issue series came together with the help of several returning DC and Marvel artists: It was written by Mat Groom (“Radiant Black,” “Inferno Girl Red”) with art by Erica D’Urso (“Captain Marvel,” “Inferno Girl Red”) and Dan Mora (“Superman,” “Justice League Unlimited,” “Batman/Superman: World’s Finest”), with colorist Igor Monti and letterer Becca Carey.

“Immortal Legend Batman” draws inspiration from sprawling sci-fi epics, Japanese tokusatsu superhero stories, and classic Westerns. Like other DC Elseworlds titles, it puts a fan-favorite superhero into an all-new scenario. Centuries in the future, humanity has expanded through the galaxy with capital megacities on some planets and smaller outposts on others. Humans used dark matter to bend space-time around their space crafts, from colony vessels to one-person mech suits.

But this intergalactic expansion came with a cost. Using dark matter, humanity inadvertently broke a “shadow” barrier in the universe, creating “‘Shadows:’ mindless, soulless apparitions craving nothing but violence and destruction.” These creatures brought some planets to the brink of collapse. Thankfully, three warriors used the same dark matter to become “immortal legends…” Immortal Legend Batman, Immortal Legend Robin, and Immortal Legend Nightwing!

“Batman is fiction’s greatest hero, and we wanted to find a way to take everything that’s so great about him—his immense determination, resilience and selflessness—and explore it in a totally new way,” said Groom, the writer of “Immortal Legend Batman.” “So, we’re taking Batman to the stars, turning him into a wandering hero, exploring humanity’s final frontier… and searching out deadly threats he inadvertently released upon the galactic community.”

“Certain projects are the perfect storm of timing, idea and creative team,” Higgins added at C2E2.

“Immoral Legend Batman” is available for preorder beginning on Friday, May 23, 2025, and at participating comic book shops and digital retailers on Wednesday, August 27.

