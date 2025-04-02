Val Kilmer, Legendary ‘Batman’ Actor, Dies Aged 65

Beloved Hollywood actor Val Kilmer has tragically passed away at the age of 65.

Best known for playing Bruce Wayne/Batman in Batman Forever (1995) and LT Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in Top Gun (1986), Val Kilmer has sadly passed away, his daughter Mercedes has told The New York Times.

Also known for his roles in other iconic films such as Willow (1988), Tombstone (1993), and Heat (1995), Kilmer was a major star during the ’80s and ’90s. However, in recent years, he had stepped away from acting regularly due to throat cancer, which left him unable to speak.

In 2021, the actor appeared in Val, a documentary film based on his life and work in which his son lent his voice as a substitute.

He also returned for a brief cameo opposite Tom Cruise in the highly anticipated sequel Top Gun: Maverick (2022). His appearance was widely praised, and the film went on to gross over $1 billion worldwide while receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics.

Several celebrities have paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

On Instagram, actor Josh Brolin (No Country For Old Men, Deadpool 2, Avengers: Endgame), wrote: “See ya, pal. I’m going to miss you. You were a smart, challenging, brave, uber-creative firecracker. There’s not a lot left of those. I hope to see you up there in the heavens when I eventually get there. Until then, amazing memories, lovely thoughts.”

Also on Instagram, Josh Gad (Frozen) wrote, “RIP Val Kilmer. Thank you for defining so many of the movies of my childhood. You truly were an icon.”

On X, Matthew Modine (Full Metal Jacket, The Dark Knight Rises) said:

“RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val.”

RIP Val Kilmer. If it wasn’t for our chance encounter at the Source in 1985, I may never have been cast in FULL METAL JACKET. Thanks, Val. 🙏☮️ pic.twitter.com/YTMRjy78vC — Matthew Modine (@MatthewModine) April 2, 2025

On X, the official Top Gun movie account has also paid tribute to the late actor:

“Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman.”

Remembering Val Kilmer, whose indelible cinematic mark spanned genres and generations. RIP Iceman. pic.twitter.com/a3jQ8ENma9 — Top Gun (@TopGunMovie) April 2, 2025

John Jackson Miller, author of the new Batman novels “Resurrection” and “Revolution” that form part of the timeline established in Tim Burton’s Batman films, which star Michael Keaton, who was later replaced by Kilmer, said on X:

Was hoping this wasn’t true, but many reputable sources have it now. Very sorry to see this — REAL GENIUS is a forever classic.

Was hoping this wasn’t true, but many reputable sources have it now. Very sorry to see this — REAL GENIUS is a forever classic. https://t.co/cNx3yC2ybI — John Jackson Miller @ GalaxyCon Richmond #1129 (@jjmfaraway) April 2, 2025

Our thoughts are with Val Kilmer’s loved ones at this time.