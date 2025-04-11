ABC Star Reveals Devastating Terminal Diagnosis

In 2005, Shonda Rhimes introduced ABC viewers to a brand-new medical drama that focused on emotional cases and the lives of the surgeons who worked at Seattle Grace Hospital. The show was called Grey’s Anatomy, and it starred Ellen Pompeo, Patrick Dempsey, Sandra Oh, and Chandra Wilson. No one knew what a cultural phenomenon the show would become, but twenty years later, it is still going strong.

When Grey’s Anatomy began, Patrick Dempsey starred as Derek Shepherd, AKA Dr. McDreamy. Then, in season two, Derek’s friend-turned-foe, Dr. Mark Sloan came on and earned the nickname McSteamy. Together, they were two of the prettiest faces in medicine.

Originally, Dr. Mark Sloan was only supposed to appear in a few episodes of Grey’s Anatomy , but his character was so popular that he remained a core part of the series until the beginning of season nine, when his character was killed off (Dane had resigned from the show).

While ABC fans will always know and love Eric Dane for his role as Dr. Mark Sloan, the actor has also made headlines for starring in one of Max’s (formerly HBO) biggest and most controversial shows — Euphoria.

In the series, Dane plays Cal Jacobs, the patriarch of one of the most influential men in town. Many men in the town look up to Cal Jacobs and envy his family. However, behind closed doors, he is an unkind person who treats his family like garbage and cheats on his wife.

Sadly, the actor has just revealed that he has been diagnosed with a terminal illness that may end his acting career.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Mr. Dane revealed that he has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

“I have been diagnosed with ALS,” he shares. “I am grateful to have my loving family by my side as we navigate this next chapter.” The actor, 52, is married to Rebecca Gayheart and the couple share two children, Billie Beatrice, 15, and Georgia Geraldine, 13. “I feel fortunate that I am able to continue working and am looking forward to returning to set of Euphoria next week,” he tells PEOPLE. “I kindly ask that you give my family and I privacy during this time.”

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a degenerative disease that causes the motor neurons in the brain to degenerate over time, meaning they can no longer reach the spinal cord. This causes muscle paralysis, meaning that over time, the person loses muscle control and will no longer be able to walk, talk, or even eat. Eventually, the person will no longer be able to breathe on their own.

Sadly, there is no cure for ALS at this time, and most people diagnosed live two to five years after their diagnosis. Approximately 10 percent of those diagnosed live at least 10 years, and only five percent of those diagnosed lived 20 years with their illness.

We keep Mr. Dane and his family in our thoughts and prayers. If you would like to help fund the research into a potential cure for ALS, you can do so by visiting the ALS Association’s website or clicking here.