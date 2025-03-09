Confirmed: Michael Keaton’s Batman Will Return, as Burton’s Canceled Third Film Gets Second Chance

Michael Keaton’s Batman is returning in an official capacity once again.

Michael Keaton’s Batman, brought to life by director Tim Burton in the 1989 film of the same name, is widely considered the best iteration of the iconic character. However, unbeknownst to many fans, his story doesn’t end with the 1992 sequel, Batman Returns.

And no, we aren’t talking about the 2023 DCEU film, The Flash, which, much to our delight, saw Keaton slip back into the cape and cowl after 29 years for a Multiversal adventure.

Beyond Batman Returns, DC Comics first continued with Keaton’s Batman in the comic book series “Batman ’89,” which takes place after the 1992 film. Collecting six issues, the initial run was followed by “Batman ’89: Echoes,” also comprised of six comic books.

Last year, however, the Burtonverse expanded even further with John Jackson Miller’s “Batman: Resurrection,” a novel set shortly after the events of the 1989 film that finds Bruce Wayne dealing with the aftermath of the death of Jack Napier/The Joker (Jack Nicholson).

A thrilling addition to Tim Burton’s Batman universe, Miller’s book also sees the return of several other characters from his films, including Alfred Pennyworth (Michael Gough), James Gordon (Pat Hingle), and Harvey Dent/Two-Face (Billy Dee Williams).

Michael Keaton’s Batman Finally Returns

Now, as revealed by ComicBook.com, another book from Miller has been confirmed. Titled “Batman: Revolution,” the next follow-up will also take place between Batman (1989) and Batman Returns, set sometime after the events of “Batman: Resurrection.”

The book will draw inspiration from Tim Burton’s abandoned third film, which ultimately became Batman Forever (1995), starring Val Kilmer in the title role. Like Burton’s defunct threequel, however, “Revolution” will feature the Burtonverse version of The Riddler.

The Riddler was played by Jim Carrey in the 1995 film, although Burton’s film would have seen Robin Williams portray the iconic Rogues Gallery villain. The “Batman ’89” comics seemingly imagine the actor Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) as the character.

Author John Jackson Miller made the following statement about his upcoming book:

“Both ‘Resurrection’ and ‘Revolution’ take place between Batman and Batman Returns, and I tried to write them both as if they came out then, too — drawing on characters who appeared in both films. You’ll see old favorites — and some new ones, which I again approached with an eye to Tim Burton’s tragi-comic aesthetic.”

Miller also confirms that “Resurrection” will honor the canonicity of the “Batman ’89” comics, saying, “Readers helped make ‘Resurrection’ a runaway success; they’re amply rewarded here, with a story whose roots we planted in the first book. ‘Batman ’89’ comics readers will also find that ‘Revolution’ coexists neatly with the two DC series, which are set later. All will be revealed in the super-hero novel adventure of the year!”

You can read the synopsis for “Batman: Revolution” on the official Penguin Random House page. The book will be released on October 28, 2025.

Are you excited to be seeing more of Michael Keaton’s Batman? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!