AVOID THESE! – The Biggest Wastes of Time in Disney World

These are some of the biggest wastes of times in Walt Disney World, at least in our opinion.

If you’re the kind of guest who thinks getting soaked down to your skivvies is fun, then Kali River Rapids will be right up your alley. If you’re like everyone else and don’t want to walk around Walt Disney World completely drenched, then this ride is worth skipping.

Despite some impressive theming, an incredible queue, and a pretty big drop, Kali River Rapids is less than the sum of its parts. While fun, this attraction is incredibly short, meaning there are likely better uses of your time inside Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Despite being somewhat unpopular, Kali River Rapids typically sees wait times between 30 minutes and an hour, with the ride being more popular in the warmer months.

If you’re visiting Animal Kingdom, we recommend using the time you would spend waiting for Kali River Rapids on other attractions, such as Expedition Everest, Avatar Flight of Passage, and Festival of the Lion King.

Magic Carpets of Aladdin

Spinner rides are staples of theme parks and can be found all across Disney’s resorts worldwide. These simple attractions are perfect for children, though there’s hardly any reason to get in line for Magic Carpets of Aladdin. Magic Kingdom is home to a total of three spinner rides, all of which offer the same general experience, albeit with different theming. Dumbo the Flying Elephant is a classic and remains one of the quintessential rides at Walt Disney World.

The other spinner ride is Astro Orbiter, which can be found inside Tomorrowland. While the ride works the same as Dumbo, Astro Orbiter is placed considerably higher, requiring guests to take a short elevator trip to board. For this reason, Astro Orbiter is worth a spin.

However, Magic Carpets of Aladdin feels like the worst option of the trio and really has nothing special to offer riders.

Tomorrowland Speedway

The Tomorrowland Speedway, another Magic Kingdom attraction, has long been a contentious part of Walt Disney World. While the ride is classic, it’s also painfully dated, especially when stacked up next to Disney World’s newer attractions like TRON Lightcycle / Run and Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. Simply put, the Speedway really has nothing fun or exciting to offer guests aside from some nice views of Tomorrowland and Fantasyland.

The one saving grace of Tomorrowland Speedway is that it’s really more aimed at children than older guests. For some, this attraction is the first experience they have of driving their own car, which is incredibly cool and special.

However, time is money inside Walt Disney World, and there’s only so much you can see and do in a single day. As such, there are simply many better options at Magic Kingdom than Tomorrowland Speedway. Avoid this one if you can.

Under the Sea – Journey of the Little Mermaid

Journey of the Little Mermaid, another ride at the Magic Kingdom, fails to capture the magic of the film that inspired it and the other classic dark rides that surround it. Magic Kingdom is home to some of the world’s greatest attractions. Rides like Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight have entertained guests for decades and have remained some of the park’s most popular.

Journey of the Little Mermaid simply pales in comparison to Magic Kingdom’s other dark rides, and as such, we think guests’ time would be better spent waiting in line for those attractions than this one. This isn’t to say Journey of the Little Mermaid isn’t fun, as the ride takes guests through the story of Disney’s 1989 animated classic, but despite the ride being a “newer” addition, it somehow feels dated and unfinished.

Thankfully, Journey of the Little Mermaid rarely has a long wait, but still, we recommend you spend your time on other, better attractions at the Magic Kingdom, like the previously mentioned Haunted Mansion, as well as Pirates of the Caribbean, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

What do you think about this list? Do you agree or disagree with our picks?